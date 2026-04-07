Bullish Invests in Singing Pastures, a Female-Founded Brand Reimagining Meat Sticks with Functional Protein

Helping to scale a new generation of protein built on integrity, sourcing, and emotional connection with the modern consumer.

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullish, a New York-based consumer investment and marketing firm, today announced an investment in Singing Pastures, a manufacturer of pasture-raised meat sticks made with bone broth and collagen, bringing a functional, whole-food approach to a traditionally processed category.

As consumer demand shifts toward simpler, more transparent food systems, Singing Pastures is emerging as a standout in a category long dominated by highly processed options. The brand is building a loyal following by delivering high-quality protein snacks that resonate both functionally and emotionally - particularly with women, one of the fastest-growing segments in on-the-go protein. With increasing retail presence and growing word-of-mouth momentum, Singing Pastures is expanding the category by attracting new consumers to the meat stick category.

"Singing Pastures is raising the bar for on-the-go protein solutions with a product assortment that takes high-quality ingredients and crafts them into great tasting food," said Brent Vartan, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Bullish. "Holly and John Arbuckle have done a magnificent job creating a product with instant fandom that has all the markings of what we know makes a remarkable brand."

The investment was driven not only by category tailwinds, but by conviction in the founding team. Co-founders Holly Arbuckle, CEO, and John Arbuckle have built Singing Pastures with a clear and disciplined approach to sourcing, production, and long-term brand integrity. Their commitment to doing things the right way — without compromise — has positioned the brand as a credible leader in the emerging ethical protein movement.

"The meat snack aisle hasn't evolved with today's consumer," said Holly Arbuckle, CEO and Co-Founder of Singing Pastures. "We built Singing Pastures to change that by using whole-food ingredients and traditional crafting methods, like fermentation and slow-cooking, to create a more functional kind of protein."

With the rise of GLP-1–influenced diets and a growing shift away from traditional protein bars, Singing Pastures is meeting evolving consumer needs with a more thoughtful approach to on-the-go protein. At the same time, consumers are becoming increasingly discerning about sourcing and nutritional quality- raising the bar for brands to deliver both trust and performance. Singing Pastures is well positioned to lead this movement, building a brand that stands for more than just protein, but for a better system behind it.

Singing Pastures products are available at https://singingpastures.com and in more than 800 retail locations across the United States, with continued expansion underway.

ABOUT BULLISH

Bullish is an early-stage consumer investment firm and marketing consultancy based in New York, NY. Bullish seeks ambitious teams that want a partner to help design the most remarkable businesses in the world. Signature investments include Peloton, Harry's (Mammoth Brands), Warby Parker, Hu Chocolate, Bubble Beauty and Bandit Running. For more information, visit https://www.bullish.co/about.

ABOUT SINGING PASTURES

Singing Pastures is a female-led meat snack company redefining the category with premium meat sticks made from whole-food ingredients, including grass-fed beef bone broth and collagen. For more information, visit https://singingpastures.com/.

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SOURCE Bullish