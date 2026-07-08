Bullish Leads Comprehensive Rebrand of SilverShield, Develops New Identity to Help Communities Go On Offense Against Scams

Bullish led a comprehensive rebrand of SilverShield through a visual identity system, user interface design, and user engagement concept designed to transform scam prevention from a passive defense into a community-powered movement.

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullish, a New York-based brand consultancy and early-stage consumer investment firm, today announced it has partnered with SilverShield, a community-focused scam prevention platform, to redesign SilverShield's visual identity into a more distinctive and scalable system.

SilverShield was founded to help individuals and communities stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated scams. Unlike traditional scam prevention services that focus solely on detection or reporting, SilverShield transforms every user interaction into collective protection. Scam checks become community alerts, helping neighbors protect one another in real time and creating a network effect that strengthens with every participant.

When SilverShield partnered with Bullish, the company had developed a powerful model for community-driven scam prevention, but its visual identity positioned SilverShield as more of a protective utility than a proactive movement. The team needed a brand that could communicate its differentiation in a B2B2C model and increase user engagement.

"Bullish helped us articulate a much bigger vision for the company," said Alec Glassman, Founder and CEO of SilverShield. "They transformed our brand from a tool people use when they're worried into a movement people want to participate in."

Bullish designed a complete visual identity system that creates space to step off the sidelines. The new brand expression is dynamic and reassuring, balancing calm confidence with a sense of momentum. Rather than depicting protection as a static shield, the identity reimagines it as proactive movement — a system that cuts in early, redirects threats, and keeps people two steps ahead.

"We saw an opportunity to entirely redefine protection," said Brent Vartan, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Bullish. "Most brands in the category communicate around worst-case scenarios, leaving consumers to feel trapped in a cycle of fear, shame, and isolation. SilverShield allows people to go on offense, empowering them to take action for themselves and their communities."

Bullish also designed a new website interface and primary user dashboard, creating a more intuitive and action-oriented path for users to engage with the product. To reinforce SilverShield's collective protection model, the team developed a leaderboard concept that rewards users with points for identifying and sharing scam attempts, and allows them to visualize their collective impact and that of the broader SilverShield community.

SilverShield is the recipient of Bullish's annual Brand Identity Crisis initiative, where each year, the Agency at Bullish selects one early-stage consumer startup to receive a rebrand engagement for a fraction of the agency's standard fee. The initiative reflects Bullish's continued commitment to supporting ambitious founders to overcome one of the most common challenges facing early-stage businesses: building a distinctive, scalable brand identity capable of accelerating growth.

ABOUT SILVERSHIELD

SilverShield is a community-powered scam prevention platform designed to help individuals identify threats, share warnings, and protect the people around them. By turning scam checks into a community alert, SilverShield helps users stay ahead of evolving threats while creating safer, more connected communities.

ABOUT BULLISH

Bullish is a brand consultancy and early-stage consumer investment firm based in New York, NY. Bullish seeks ambitious teams that want a partner to help design the most remarkable businesses in the world. Some signature clients include Anheuser-Busch, Walmart, JP Morgan and TaylorMade. For more information, visit https://www.bullish.co/

Caption: Bullish selected SilverShield as the recipient of its annual Brand Identity Crisis initiative and developed a new visual identity system that transforms scam protection into community action.

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SOURCE Bullish