Bulloch County Joins the Georgia Purchasing Group to Streamline Procurement and Expand Vendor Access

STATESBORO, Ga., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulloch County has officially joined the Georgia Purchasing Group, an e-procurement solution powered by Bidnet Direct by SOVRA. This platform provides government agencies across Georgia with a centralized system for managing bids and vendor communication. Vendors interested in doing business with Bulloch County can register at https://www.bidnetdirect.com/georgia/bullochcounty.

Bulloch County Joins the Georgia Purchasing Group

Through the Georgia Purchasing Group, Bulloch County gains access to an easy-to-use platform for posting solicitations and tracking procurement activity. Registered vendors benefit from visibility into opportunities posted by all participating agencies in the region, as well as tools for managing bid submissions and notifications.

"We're pleased to join a platform that increases efficiency and supplier access," said Faye Bragg, Procurement Specialist of Bulloch County. "Joining the Georgia Purchasing Group helps us improve transparency and competition while making it easier for vendors to find and respond to our opportunities."

Vendors registered on the platform receive:

Access to bids from nearly 50 participating agencies in Georgia, exclusively posting on Bidnet Direct by SOVRA

Customized bid alerts based on goods and services offered

Notifications of term contract expirations

Real-time alerts on addenda and updates

Full customer service support

About Bulloch County:

Bulloch County is a county located in the southeastern part of the U.S. state of Georgia. As of the 2020 census, the population was 81,099, up from 70,217 in 2010. The county seat is Statesboro.

About SOVRA:

SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that powers regional purchasing groups across all 50 states. Through its Bidnet Direct platform, SOVRA helps local and state agencies digitize procurement, increase vendor participation, and ensure transparency at every step. By streamlining the bid process, SOVRA supports governments in maximizing the value of public funds and building stronger communities. Learn more at https://sovra.com.

