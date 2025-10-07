City of Brockton Joins the Massachusetts Purchasing Group to Streamline Procurement and Expand Vendor Access

BROCKTON, Mass., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Brockton has officially joined the Massachusetts Purchasing Group, an e-procurement solution powered by Bidnet Direct by SOVRA. This platform provides government agencies across Massachusetts with a centralized system for managing bids and vendor communication. Vendors interested in doing business with the City of Brockton can register at https://www.bidnetdirect.com/massachusetts/cityofbrockton.

City of Brockton Joins the Massachusetts Purchasing Group

Through the Massachusetts Purchasing Group, the City of Brockton gains access to an easy-to-use platform for posting solicitations and tracking procurement activity. Registered vendors benefit from visibility into opportunities posted by all participating agencies in the region, as well as tools for managing bid submissions and notifications.

"We're pleased to join a platform that increases efficiency and supplier access," said Michael Morris, Chief Procurement Officer of the City of Brockton. "Joining the Massachusetts Purchasing Group helps us improve transparency and competition while making it easier for vendors to find and respond to our opportunities."

Vendors registered on the platform receive:

Access to bids from participating agencies in Massachusetts, exclusively posting on Bidnet Direct by SOVRA

Customized bid alerts based on goods and services offered

Notifications of term contract expirations

Real-time alerts on addenda and updates

Full customer service support

About the City of Brockton:

Brockton is located in Plymouth County, Massachusetts and has a Mayor-Council form of government. The city prides itself on its diversity of cultures, and is home to approximately 100,000 residents.

About SOVRA:

SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that powers regional purchasing groups across all 50 states. Through its Bidnet Direct platform, SOVRA helps local and state agencies digitize procurement, increase vendor participation, and ensure transparency at every step. By streamlining the bid process, SOVRA supports governments in maximizing the value of public funds and building stronger communities. Learn more at https://sovra.com.

