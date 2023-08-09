Bullous Keratopathy Epidemiology Forecasts to 2032: Patient Segmentation based on Major Etiologies, Gender and Corneal Transplant/Keratoplasty Cases

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bullous Keratopathy - Epidemiology Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers an in-depth understanding of Bullous Keratopathy, its historical and forecasted epidemiology, and trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Bullous Keratopathy is a pathological condition characterized by the formation of small vesicles (bullae) in the cornea due to endothelial dysfunction. The corneal endothelial cells are responsible for maintaining the cornea's clarity and shape, but in this condition, they experience trauma and progressive stromal and epithelial edema. This results in the swelling of the cornea and the formation of bullae, which disrupt vision and cause pain.

Diagnosing Bullous Keratopathy is primarily based on clinical evaluation, including history, risk factors, and examinations such as slit lamp examination and anterior segment optical coherence tomography (ASOCT).

The report provides detailed epidemiological data related to Bullous Keratopathy in the 7MM (United States, EU4, and Japan) from 2019 to 2032. It includes information on major etiologies of Bullous Keratopathy, total cases, gender-specific cases, and cases related to corneal transplant/keratoplasty.

Some of the key highlights of the report include:

A 10-year forecast of Bullous Keratopathy epidemiology in the 7MM.

Patient segmentation based on major etiologies, gender, and corneal transplant/keratoplasty cases.

Analysis of disease risk and burden.

Identification of growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population.

Assessment of patient population growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) across the 7MM during the forecast period (2023-2032).

Bullous Keratopathy Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

Cases of major etiologies of bullous keratopathy in 2022 were estimated to be approximately 6,538,483, 2,563,799, and 168,671 for FECD diagnosed prevalence, cataract surgery, and glaucoma surgery of bullous keratopathy respectively in the US. These cases are expected to increase by 2032.

In 2022, the total bullous keratopathy cases in the cataract surgery cohort comprised the majority of cases (49.4%), followed by bullous keratopathy in FECD (42%) in the US. While there were least cases in the bullous keratopathy glaucoma surgery. These cases are expected to increase by 2032 at a CAGR of 0.9% during the study period (2019-2032).

Among the 7MM, the United States accounted for approximately 41% of the total bullous keratopathy cases in the US, which is expected to increase further during the study period (2019-2032).

accounted for approximately 41% of the total bullous keratopathy cases in the US, which is expected to increase further during the study period (2019-2032). Among the 7MM, Germany accounted for the second-highest total bullous keratopathy cases in 2022, with approximately 25,692 cases. These cases are anticipated to decrease by 2032.

accounted for the second-highest total bullous keratopathy cases in 2022, with approximately 25,692 cases. These cases are anticipated to decrease by 2032. In 2022, there were approximately 37,044 cases of males and 58,553 cases of females suffering from bullous keratopathy, respectively, in EU4 and the UK. the publisher's estimates these are expected to increase during the study period (2019-2032).

In Japan , the gender-specific cases of bullous keratopathy were approximately 7,371 males and 10,306 females, respectively, in 2022. The cases are expected to increase by 2032.

, the gender-specific cases of bullous keratopathy were approximately 7,371 males and 10,306 females, respectively, in 2022. The cases are expected to increase by 2032. In 2022, the bullous keratopathy cases in corneal transplant/keratoplasty included overall corneal transplant/keratoplasty cases, and bullous keratopathy patients in corneal transplant/keratoplasty were approximately 50,506 and 14,142 cases, respectively, in the US. These numbers are expected to rise during the study period (2019-2032).

Scope of the Report

The report covers a descriptive overview of bullous keratopathy, explaining its symptoms, grading, pathophysiology, and various diagnostic approaches.

The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States , EU4 ( Germany , France , Italy , and Spain ) and the United Kingdom , and Japan .

, EU4 ( , , , and ) and the , and . The report assesses the disease risk and burden of bullous keratopathy.

The report recognizes the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population.

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for the 7MM, cases of major etiologies of bullous keratopathy, bullous keratopathy cases in major etiologies, total bullous keratopathy cases, gender-specific cases of bullous keratopathy, and bullous keratopathy cases in corneal transplant/keratoplasty.

