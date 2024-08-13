Bully Max Partners with Feeders Pet Supply to Launch Fresh Catch Dog Food

"We're excited to partner with Feeders Pet Supply. Feeders Pet Supply shares our values of integrity and dedication to quality. We never cut corners when it comes to safety or ingredient quality, which is why we're the safest dog food choice for your pets. Our commitment ensures that your dog receives the health benefits and peace of mind every dog owner seeks."

— Matthew Kinneman, Founder at Bully Max

Fresh Catch: A Superior Choice for Your Dog's Health

Fresh Catch is a slow-cooked dog food designed to deliver optimal nutrition and unparalleled taste. Unlike conventional dog foods that often rely on fillers, Fresh Catch is crafted without any unnecessary additives. Instead, it focuses on high-quality ingredients that promote overall well-being and a healthy digestive system. The inclusion of probiotics further enhances its benefits, ensuring that your dog receives the essential nutrients they need for a thriving, energetic lifestyle.

Key Features of Fresh Catch:

Filler-Free: Only the best ingredients, with no fillers.

Only the best ingredients, with no fillers. Slow-Cooked: Retains more nutrients and natural flavors.

Retains more nutrients and natural flavors. Rich in Probiotics: Supports digestive health and enhances nutrient absorption.

Supports digestive health and enhances nutrient absorption. Balanced Nutrition: Provides a complete and balanced diet for dogs of all ages and breeds.

Why Choose Fresh Catch?

As a dog owner, you want to ensure that your pet receives the best possible nutrition. Fresh Catch stands out because it is specifically designed to cater to your dog's natural dietary needs. Its filler-free formulation means that every ingredient serves a purpose, contributing to your dog's health and vitality. The slow-cooked process ensures maximum retention of nutrients, making each meal not only delicious but also highly nutritious.

Exclusive Availability at Feeders Pet Supply

Fresh Catch will be available exclusively at Feeders Pet Supply stores starting August 14. This new product launch is a testament to the strong relationship between Bully Max and Feeders Pet Supply, both committed to providing the highest quality products for pets.

In addition to Fresh Catch, Feeders Pet Supply also stocks Bully Max's renowned performance dog foods. These products, known for their high caloric content of up to 600 calories per cup, are ideal for more active and working breed dogs that require additional energy and nutritional support.

Where to find Fresh Catch

The introduction of Fresh Catch dog food at Feeders Pet Supply marks an exciting new chapter for Bully Max. This partnership brings together two trusted names in pet care, both committed to enhancing the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Be sure to visit your nearest Feeders Pet Supply store on August 14 to give your dog the clean, nutritious diet they deserve with Fresh Catch by Bully Max.

Find a feeder supply store near you and try Bully Max Fresh Catch today: https://shop.bullymax.com/pages/store-locator

About Bully Max and Feeders Pet Supply

Bully Max is a US family-owned business dedicated to producing top-quality dog food that supports health, growth, and performance. Their commitment to excellence and innovation in pet nutrition has earned them a loyal following among dog owners nationwide.

Feeders Pet Supply, locally owned and operated, has been serving the pet community with dedication and care. They offer a wide range of products to meet the needs of pets and their owners, ensuring that every visit to their stores is a positive and rewarding experience.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lea Kinneman

Bully Max Co-owner

[email protected]

412-266-8136

SOURCE Bully Max