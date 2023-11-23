Bully Max Provides Pet Food for Local Families During Thanksgiving Event

As families gathered to collect their Thanksgiving meals from the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Drive, Bully Max was on-site, providing over 1,000 lbs of dog food to ensure that every member of the family, including the furry ones, could enjoy a hearty and nourishing meal as well. This initiative reflects the shared commitment of these organizations to make a positive impact on the lives of Pittsburgh residents, both two-legged and four-legged.

"Bully Max is proud to support our local community," said Lea Kinneman, co-owner of Bully Max. "We recognize the importance of family, and for many, that includes our beloved pets. By providing pet food during this event, we hope to contribute to the well-being of both residents and their furry companions."

The event took place on November 21st at Mazeroski Way, where families had the opportunity to pick up their Thanksgiving meals and receive complimentary pet food from Bully Max.

This joint effort not only emphasizes the power of collaboration between businesses, sports teams, and community organizations but also showcases Bully Max's dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of local residents and their pets.



Learn more about Bully Max at: https://shop.bullymax.com/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lea Kinneman

Bully Max Co-owner

[email protected]

412-266-8136

About Bully Max:

Bully Max is a leading pet nutrition company committed to providing high-quality, nutritious food for dogs. With a focus on promoting the health and well-being of pets, Bully Max offers a range of products designed to support the nutritional needs of dogs of all breeds and sizes.

SOURCE Bully Max

