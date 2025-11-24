Bully Max Training Facility Hosts Second Official UPF Weight Pull Event; New World Record Set at 16,917 lbs

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bully Max Sports today announced the results of the second United Pulling Federation (UPF) sanctioned weight pull event held at the Bully Max Training Facility in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. The event continued Bully Max's role as a host site for elite competitive dogs participating under officially recognized UPF standards.

Official UPF weight pull event at the Bully Max Training Facility. Sun Wukong sets a new world record with 16917 pounds pulled. Pictured: Sun Wukong, an African Boerboel, alongside his owner, Eli Carver of Cold River Boerboels.

The competition featured Sun Wukong, an African Boerboel owned by Eli Carver of Cold River Boerboels ( https://www.coldriverboerboels.com ). During the event Sun Wukong completed an officially judged pull of 16,917 lbs, setting a new UPF-recognized world record.

UPF judges were present on site to verify all results in accordance with federation rules. The record pull and full competition proceedings were documented following official UPF procedures.

This event marks another milestone in Bully Max's commitment to supporting regulated canine sporting competitions and providing a venue for athletes and handlers competing at the highest levels of the sport.

About Bully Max Sports

Bully Max Sports produces officially sanctioned competitive events and training content for working dogs and handlers. The Bully Max Training Facility in Pittsburgh PA serves as a host site for weight pull competitions wall climb events and other regulated canine athletic disciplines.

Media Contact

Bully Max Sports

Pittsburgh PA

[email protected]

bullymax.com

SOURCE Bully Max