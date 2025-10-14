Bulova Strikes Partnership with Sail4th 250 to Commemorate America's 250th Anniversary

NYC-founded and Headquartered Luxury Watchmaker to Introduce a 250th-Branded Timepiece

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulova, a pioneer in watchmaking since 1875, today proudly announced a partnership with Sail4th 250 to mark America's Semiquincentennial and the Company's 150th anniversary.

Bulova has teamed up with Sail4th 250, the non-profit organization behind the 30-nation international Tall Ship parade and festival in New York and New Jersey from July 3-8, 2026. The Company will introduce a limited-edition timepiece created especially for the historic event.

Bulova-Sail4th 250 Sponsorship News (PRNewsfoto/Sail4th 250)

"This partnership has special significance for Bulova not only because we began in New York with our first retail store on Maiden Lane, right near the Seaport, but also because our first ad featured a clipper ship," said Jeffrey Cohen, president of Bulova. "This new exclusive co-branded, commemorative timepiece will honor the legacy and tradition of America's maritime heritage and our watchmaking expertise. We are proud to participate in America's 250th birthday."

"Notably, timepieces have played an essential role in seaborne navigation since the sea clock was invented in 1736, enabling mariners to accurately measure their longitudinal progress with timely star-sightings," said Chris O'Brien, president of Sail4th 250. "Therefore, it is most fitting that Bulova, a leader in precision timekeeping and bold innovation, has joined in to celebrate America's Semiquincentennial with us. Bulova continues to push the boundaries of engineering and design to inspire the next generation of explorers and innovators."

Bulova logos will appear on Sail 4th branded content and on hospitality suites and VIP viewing areas for the Parade of Sail and the International Naval Review.

About Bulova

Since its inception in 1875, Bulova has been synonymous with quality, precision, and innovation in the world of timekeeping. With a rich heritage of 150 years ago, from its early days in Lower Manhattan to its iconic status in New York City and beyond, and a commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, Bulova continues to create watches that blend classic elegance with cutting-edge technology. From the iconic Archive Series to the celebrated CURV and proprietary Precisionist movement, Bulova remains a symbol of excellence in the art of watchmaking. Today, it remains dedicated to bold design, pioneering innovation, and cultural advocacy, poised to inspire future generations with its timeless craftsmanship. Bulova is set to propel the heritage forward, continuously upgrading technology and engineering to reach new heights of excellence. For more information, visit www.bulova.com.

About Sail4th 250

Sail4th, the New York and New Jersey component of Sail 250, a five-port consortium creating tall ship events in New Orleans, Norfolk, Baltimore and Boston, is the official high-profile international tall ship and government project formed to celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States. As a major component of a nationwide endeavor, Sail4th 250 will host tall ships over the weekend of July 4, 2026. The six-day celebration will be the culmination of a multi-year platform of storytelling, events and diverse celebrations around the nation.

For more information, please visit https://www.sail4th.org/, and follow the organization on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X.

