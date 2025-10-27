With 250 Days to America's 250th, Over 50 Class A and Class B Tall Ships From 30 Nations Set to Sail Into New York Harbor July 3-4, 2026

These Majestic Sailing Ships to Join Another 50 Allied and U.S. Gray-Hulled Vessels and Thousands of Spectator Boats from the Verrazzano to the GW Bridge

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In what is shaping up to be the most significant maritime event in the nation's history, more than 50 Class A and Class B tall ships from 30 countries have committed to participate in the NY/NJ region's plans to mark the nation's 250th anniversary. These majestic sailing vessels will join another 50 allied and U.S. gray-hulled ships, the Queen Mary 2, and thousands of pleasure boats, on the water from the Verrazzano Bridge to the George Washington Bridge for Sail4th 250.

U.S. Coast Guard Barque Eagle America's 250th - Parade of Sail Map

The Class A tall ships, which are used by foreign governments as Naval training vessels and goodwill ambassadors, will hail from all corners of the globe. They include ships from Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Marshall Islands, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Uruguay, and America's own USCG Barque Eagle (pictured above), which will lead the Parade of Sail on July 4, 2026. Other nations are still expected to dispatch their tall ships to New York for this historic, maritime spectacle.

"We expect the Semiquincentennial celebration in New York to surpass the previous historic OpSail events from 1964, 1976, 1986, 1992, 2000, and 2012," noted Chris O'Brien, president of Sail4th 250, the non-profit, non-partisan organization behind New York and New Jersey's on-the-water plans for the 250th. "With 250 days to go, we're in excellent shape to mount what will certainly be a highlight of the many celebrations taking place around the nation. I'd like to thank I LOVE NY and NYC Tourism + Conventions for their continued support."

Ross Levi, Executive Director of the New York State Division of Tourism at Empire State Development said, "Sail4th is going to be a tentpole in America's commemoration of its 250th anniversary, and the anticipation here in New York is only growing with just 250 days to go to this once in a lifetime event. I LOVE NY is proud to be supporting the flotilla and continues to make the invitation to visitors from across the globe to come be a part of Sail4th and all the other America 250 events happening statewide that will show guests that everything they love is waiting for them here in New York State."

The New York celebration calls for a July 3rd parade of the smaller, but equally impressive Class B tall ships down the East River. The next morning, the majestic Class A international tall ships will sail from the Verrazzano Bridge, past the Statue of Liberty, up the Hudson River to the GW Bridge and beyond.

Eight million spectators are expected to line the shores of New York and New Jersey. They will also witness an International Naval Review (INR250) featuring the gray-hulled vessels, an unprecedented aerial review led by the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels, and the massive Macy's fireworks display that evening. The U.S. Navy's Fleet Week will be moved to coincide with the six-day celebration in New York.

A NYC Economic Development Corp (EDC) study projects a $2.85 billion windfall for New York City from direct, indirect, and induced impacts from both event operations and visitor spending. Sail4th 250 is supported through a Market New York grant awarded by Empire State Development and I LOVE NY, New York State's Division of Tourism.

NBCUniversal Local is a media partner of Sail4th 250. Through the partnership, NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations will present Sail4th 250 content across TV, streaming and digital platforms nationwide, highlighted by live coverage of the International Parade of Sail on July 4, 2026, which will also be featured during NBC's TODAY and on Telemundo's national morning programming.

"As we reach another significant milestone counting down to America's 250th anniversary, the anticipation for our national celebration continues to expand, along with the expectations for the maritime festivities being organized by Sail4th 250 in New York," said Valari Staab, Chairman of NBCUniversal Local. "We are proud to partner with Sail4th 250 and excited to bring this momentous spectacle to audiences nationwide in July."

See NBC video here: https://f.io/U7JQ0Nlx

Once the Tall Ships are berthed in and around New York City, they will be open for free public visitation until July 8. Visitors should note that stepping aboard one of these international Naval vessels is akin to stepping on foreign soil. Passports, however, will not be required.

Sail4th, the New York and New Jersey component of Sail 250, a five-port consortium creating tall ship events in New Orleans, Norfolk, Baltimore and Boston, is the official high-profile international tall ship and government project formed to celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States. As a major component of a nationwide endeavor, Sail4th 250 will host tall ships over the weekend of July 4, 2026. The six-day celebration will be the culmination of a multi-year platform of storytelling, events and diverse celebrations around the nation.

