Bumble Bee Seafoods Celebrates National Seafood Month by Introducing New Tuna, Salmon, Sardine, Shrimp, and Snack Kit Products

The new Bumble Bee tuna, salmon, sardine, and shrimp product introductions are:

Bumble Bee® Wild-Caught Solid White Albacore Tuna in Water; Lemon & Garlic flavor (Available in a 2.5 oz. pouch). As America's #1 albacore brand, Bumble Bee albacore products continue to be favored by tuna lovers nationwide. Now, Bumble Bee is introducing their first flavored albacore pouch product offering. The mild-flavored albacore tuna creates a perfect canvas to showcase the bright burst of lemon flavor with savory garlic notes.





(Available in a 2.5 oz. pouch). As America's #1 albacore brand, Bumble Bee albacore products continue to be favored by tuna lovers nationwide. Now, Bumble Bee is introducing their product offering. The mild-flavored albacore tuna creates a perfect canvas to showcase the bright burst of lemon flavor with savory garlic notes. Bumble Bee® Everything Bagel Seasoning Tuna Salad "Snack on the Run!" Kit; MSC-Certified* . Everyone loves an everything bagel and now consumers can enjoy that popular "everything" taste in a new way – tuna salad! The snack kit includes a can of pre-mixed wild-caught tuna along with crackers for a tasty snack or meal on the go. The kits require no refrigeration and are perfect for outdoor activities like hiking, biking, camping or sports. The new Everything Bagel Seasoning option joins a portfolio of seven Bumble Bee® "Snack on the Run!" tuna kit flavors, including the Ranch flavor kit that debuted last year.





. Everyone loves an everything bagel and now consumers can enjoy that popular "everything" taste in a new way – tuna salad! The snack kit includes a can of pre-mixed wild-caught tuna along with crackers for a tasty snack or meal on the go. The kits require no refrigeration and are perfect for outdoor activities like hiking, biking, camping or sports. The new Everything Bagel Seasoning option joins a portfolio of seven Bumble Bee® "Snack on the Run!" tuna kit flavors, including the Ranch flavor kit that debuted last year. Bumble Bee® Low-Sodium Albacore Solid White Tuna in Water, Available now in a 2.5 oz. pouch, a 5 oz. can 4-pack, and in a 12 oz. can. Last year, Bumble Bee launched low-sodium albacore in a 5 oz. can which quickly became the most successful new product launched in all shelf-stable seafood in 2023. The pouch, can and multipack formats allow shoppers to easily select from single-serving, multi-serving, and value-priced options. The low-sodium albacore

5 oz. can also received accolades from Progressive Grocer as an "Editor's Pick " award selection for 2024. The editorial staff evaluated each item according to criteria such as originality, value, relevance, functionality, packaging and category performance. Progressive Grocer recognized the 5 oz. can product for containing 56% less sodium than the traditional Bumble Bee albacore while supplying 29 grams of protein and 300 milligrams of EPA and DHA Omega-3s. Additionally, the publication noted that the can stands out on shelf, thanks to its lighthouse symbol representing category guidance.





Available now in a 2.5 oz. pouch, a 5 oz. can 4-pack, and in a 12 oz. can. Last year, Bumble Bee launched low-sodium albacore in a 5 oz. can which quickly became the most successful new product launched in all shelf-stable seafood in 2023. The pouch, can and multipack formats allow shoppers to easily select from single-serving, multi-serving, and value-priced options. The low-sodium albacore 5 oz. can also received accolades from " award selection for 2024. The editorial staff evaluated each item according to criteria such as originality, value, relevance, functionality, packaging and category performance. recognized the 5 oz. can product for containing 56% less sodium than the traditional Bumble Bee albacore while supplying 29 grams of protein and 300 milligrams of EPA and DHA Omega-3s. Additionally, the publication noted that the can stands out on shelf, thanks to its lighthouse symbol representing category guidance. Bumble Bee® Wild-Caught Pink Salmon, Skinless & Boneless Pouch; MSC-Certified* (Now available in a 2.5 oz. pouch). Today, salmon is ranked as the most consumed fish in America 1 . Now the new 2.5oz single serve version of the existing 5 oz. pink salmon pouch from Bumble Bee will offer another convenient option at an affordable price for salmon lovers with no cooking or prep work needed.





(Now available in a 2.5 oz. pouch). Today, salmon is ranked as the most consumed fish in America . Now the new 2.5oz single serve version of the existing 5 oz. pink salmon pouch from Bumble Bee will offer another convenient option at an affordable price for salmon lovers with no cooking or prep work needed. Bumble Bee® Wild-Caught Sardines (3.75 oz cans). Sardines continue to skyrocket in popularity with no sign of slowing down as consumers seek convenient, ready-to-eat foods. After being discontinued in 2021, Bumble Bee experienced overwhelming demand to bring sardines back. Bumble Bee ® Sardines are now back on grocery store shelves with the same quality and flavor that consumers love, in four varieties: Sardines in Oil, Sardines in Water, and two popular flavor options, Louisiana Hot Sauce and Mustard Sauce.





(3.75 oz cans). Sardines continue to skyrocket in popularity with no sign of slowing down as consumers seek convenient, ready-to-eat foods. After being discontinued in 2021, Bumble Bee experienced overwhelming demand to bring sardines back. Bumble Bee Sardines are now back on grocery store shelves with the same quality and flavor that consumers love, in four varieties: Sardines in Oil, Sardines in Water, and two popular flavor options, Louisiana Hot Sauce and Mustard Sauce. Bumble Bee® Prime Wild-Caught Tiny Shrimp (Available in 4 oz. tin). As the most consumed seafood in America, shrimp have nearly universal appeal. Now, Bumble Bee, America's #1 tinned shrimp brand is introducing a higher quality, more flavorful option to the Bumble Bee Prime product line. The Bumble Bee Prime™ premium line of seafood products is known for delivering the best-tasting, highest quality shelf-stable seafood options on the market.

*Today, Bumble Bee is ranked #1 for having the most Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) eco-labeled products among all shelf-stable tuna brands in the United States. The MSC eco-label on packages means that the product is made with wild-caught seafood from an MSC certified sustainable fishery that meets the best-in-class MSC Fisheries Standard. To learn more about how Bumble Bee is continuing to make progress in sustainability and social impact efforts, view the annual "Seafood Future" report that highlights work completed the prior year as well as our goals for the future.

Where to Buy

The new Bumble Bee tuna, salmon, sardine and shrimp products are available at many grocery retailers nationwide, including Albertsons Companies stores, Ahold, Hannaford, Meijer, Publix, Shaw's, Shoprite, Target, Walmart, and Weiss. Products can also be found on Amazon.com.

1 National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine; Health and Medicine Division; Food and Nutrition Board; Committee on the Role of Seafood Consumption on Child Growth and Development. The Role of Seafood Consumption in Child Growth and Development. Washington (DC): National Academies Press (US); 2024 May 28. 3, Seafood Consumption Patterns in the United States and Canada. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK605439/

ABOUT BUMBLE BEE SEAFOODS

Bumble Bee Seafoods is passionately pursuing its purpose of feeding people's lives through the power of the ocean. The iconic 125-year-old fishing company consistently aims to deliver delicious, healthy, and affordable food to consumers while working hard to find new ways to protect the ocean. Bumble Bee is firmly anchored in a commitment to connect the world to the ocean by re-defining sourcing, producing, and enjoying products from and inspired by the ocean. Bumble Bee's full line of seafood and specialty protein products are marketed in the U.S., Canada and over 50 markets globally under leading brands including Bumble Bee®, Anova®, Brunswick®, Clover Leaf®, Snow's®, and Beach Cliff®. For more information visit https://www.bumblebee.com/.

Media Contact:

Liz Conant

[email protected]

SOURCE Bumble Bee Seafoods