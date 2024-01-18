BUMBLE BEE SEAFOODS WINS 'BEST PACKAGE DESIGN' AT CHIEF MARKETER'S PRO AWARDS

The iconic seafood company continues its reinvention efforts with a unique new brand identity and modern update to its product packaging design

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bumble Bee Seafoods has been on a brand reinvention journey, working to inspire consumers everywhere to eat well no matter what. That includes the development of a new brand identity and packaging design, recently announced as the winner of Chief Marketer's 2023 Pro Award for Best Package Design.

The new brand identity and package design can be found on grocery store shelves now, including the three most recent flavor additions to the growing line of Bumble Bee Wild-Caught Tuna Pouches - Applewood Smoke, Teriyaki, and Mediterranean Herbs & Spices. This packaging also includes new callouts to highlight key health and convenience benefits like protein and no draining required.

Created by PKG Brand Design, the new brand logo connects directly to the Bumble Bee company heritage. The original Bumble Bee Cannery sat on Pier 39, one of the most dangerous capes on the mouth of the Columbia River, near Astoria, Oregon, where many ships were lost. A lighthouse was built to guide those ships in safely, lighting the way forward, like the Bumble Bee brand does for the category.

"Recognizing the nature of an aging category, Bumble Bee Seafoods has worked to stand out against a literal sea of sameness with a focus on appealing to the next generation. Our new pouch design, complete with modern recipes that jump off the page and QR links to recipes, helped to improve purchase intent in consumer testing" said Dana Kowal, Brand Marketing Director at Bumble Bee. "Once they give us a try, they quickly see that our flavored tuna pouches are the best tasting out there."

"When we looked at the old packaging and how it was staged on shelves at the grocery store, we felt it could be more eye-catching. Trays and pricing strips on the shelves often hid part of the pouch packaging which obscured important key messages," said Kevin Keating, President of PKG Brand Design. "Changing the font and other design elements of the word mark, putting white letters on a red background, and adding a red shelf caddie for the pouches really made Bumble Bee stand out against their competitors."

Visit BumbleBee.com for more information on products and where to purchase. Additional information about Chief Marketer's 2023 Pro Awards can be found at ChiefMarketer.com.

ABOUT BUMBLE BEE SEAFOODS
Bumble Bee Seafoods is passionately pursuing its purpose of feeding people's lives through the power of the ocean. The iconic 120-year-old fishing company consistently aims to deliver delicious, healthy, and affordable food to consumers while working hard to find new ways to protect the ocean. Bumble Bee is firmly anchored in a commitment to connect the world to the ocean by re-defining sourcing, producing, and enjoying products from and inspired by the ocean.

Bumble Bee's full line of seafood and specialty protein products are marketed in the U.S., Canada and over 50 markets globally under leading brands including Bumble Bee®, Anova®, Brunswick®, Clover Leaf®, Snow's®, and Beach Cliff®. For more information visit https://www.bumblebee.com/.

ABOUT CHIEF MARKETER
Chief Marketer is one-stop "power portal" for marketers that brings together ideas and perspectives from the industry at large. Our audience trusts our editors to curate information for them—so they don't have to. Chief Marketer is owned by Access Intelligence, a leading worldwide information, and marketing company that provides unparalleled business intelligence and integrated marketing solutions in nearly a dozen global market sectors. For more information, visit www.chiefmarketer.com.

 

