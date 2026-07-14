Bumble Roofing Breaks Into Oklahoma Market

The fast-growing roofing company debuts its services and job opportunities to the Oklahoma market.

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bumble Roofing, a fast-growing roofing repair and installation company founded in client service and technology, plans to launch their business into their 17th state: Oklahoma. Expansion into The Sooner State gives the company access to a skilled and growing workforce with their established, successful franchise model.

Bumble Roofing is targeting a market that demands quality roofing solutions. The historic homes of Tulsa and surrounding areas in West Oklahoma are exposed to the dangers of mature trees and complex rooflines, making them susceptible to roof damage and in need of reliable roofing. New residential areas in Oklahoma City such as Edmond, Yukon, Moore, and Norman, set the company up for long-term success and franchise growth as the areas face shorter roof lifespans due to the threat of tornadoes, hail, and extreme winds.

"Expansion into Oklahoma is a natural progression after our success in Kansas, a state that faces the same threats of tornado alley," said Andrew Eaton, Vice President of Growth at Bumble Roofing. "Bringing our company to sooners is about empowering the local community of skilled workers and entrepreneurs. By debuting our franchise in the Oklahoma market, we will help homeowners and businesses owners feel confident in their roofing services."

Bumble Roofing combines transparent pricing with modern tools that simplify the customer experience. Its proprietary roof-scanning and visualization technology produces accurate estimates, while its digital project tracker keeps homeowners informed from inspection to completion. The brand's focus on fairness means customers never face upselling or pressure-based tactics, even during emergency situations.

Bumble Roofing is seeking qualified franchise candidates throughout Oklahoma and surrounding communities. The total investment ranges from $164,000 to $261,000, including the initial franchise fee. Veterans and first responders are eligible for a discount.

For more information on becoming a Bumble Roofing franchisee and establishing a territory in the Oklahoma area, visit bumbleroofingfranchising.com

About Bumble Roofing

Established in 2019 by brand president and founder David Bitan, Bumble Roofing is revolutionizing the industry with transparent pricing, advanced technology and customer-centric processes. Following its acquisition by Empower Brands in 2023, Bumble Roofing set out to incubate and franchise its business model to take its modern roofing solutions across the country. As a part of Empower Brands, Bumble Roofing continues to set new standards in the roofing industry, empowering entrepreneurs and providing unparalleled service. Today, Bumble Roofing is not only a leader in quality roofing but also in integrating technology and focusing on the customer experience. Its commitment to excellence is evident in every project, ensuring superior service for homes and businesses.

SOURCE Bumble Roofing