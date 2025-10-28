Bumble Roofing Opens Up to Eight Territories Across St. Louis Metro, Fueling Local Small Business Growth and Job Creation

Growing roofing brand brings its transparent, technology-driven model to the Gateway City, creating new franchise opportunities and jobs across the metro area

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bumble Roofing , a fast-growing roofing repair and installation company founded in client service and technology, announced today its expansion into the St. Louis metropolitan area. The company plans to open eight new territories across the region, bringing a proven business model in an essential industry to one of the Midwest's most resilient and hardworking markets.

Bumble Roofing's entry into St. Louis comes at a time when the region's demand for reliable roofing services continues to rise. With aging housing stock in historic neighborhoods, rapid growth in suburbs such as Chesterfield, O'Fallon and St. Charles, and recurring severe weather including hail and windstorms that routinely impact the metro, Bumble Roofing has identified a strong need for ethical, transparent and technology-driven roofing services. The company expects its local expansion to create approximately 160+ new jobs and generate about $40 million per year in regional economic activity.

"As Bumble Roofing expands into the St. Louis region, we see an opportunity to partner with entrepreneurs who want to make a real impact in their community," said David Bitan, founder and brand president of Bumble Roofing. "St. Louis residents value honesty, craftsmanship and accountability, all of which are qualities aligning with our mission. Whether it's helping a homeowner recover from a storm or supporting a franchisee as they grow their business, our goal is to raise the bar for service and reliability."

Bumble Roofing combines transparent pricing with modern tools that simplify the customer experience. Its proprietary roof-scanning and visualization technology produces accurate estimates, while its digital project tracker keeps homeowners informed from inspection to completion. The brand's focus on fairness means customers never face upselling or pressure-based tactics, even during emergency situations.

"Owning a Bumble Roofing franchise has been a rewarding experience," said Clayton Edrington, owner of the Tacoma, Washington territory. "The brand's technology and support make operations efficient, and customers appreciate the honesty. It's a business that does right by people, which is rare in this industry."

Bumble Roofing's franchise model allows individuals with general business or management experience to enter the home services industry without prior construction knowledge. Franchisees receive full operational training, marketing support and access to the brand's digital tools. Total investment for a Bumble Roofing franchise ranges from $164,000 – $261,000, including the initial franchise fee. Qualified U.S. military veterans and first responders receive a special discount.

For more information on becoming a Bumble Roofing franchisee and establishing a territory in the St. Louis area, visit bumbleroofingfranchising.com

About Bumble Roofing

Established in 2019 by brand president and founder David Bitan, Bumble Roofing is revolutionizing the industry with transparent pricing, advanced technology and customer-centric processes. Following its acquisition by Empower Brands in 2023, Bumble Roofing set out to incubate and franchise its business model to take its modern roofing solutions across the country. As a part of Empower Brands, Bumble Roofing continues to set new standards in the roofing industry, empowering entrepreneurs and providing unparalleled service. Today, Bumble Roofing is not only a leader in quality roofing but also in integrating technology and focusing on the customer experience. Its commitment to excellence is evident in every project, ensuring superior service for homes and businesses.

SOURCE Empower Brands