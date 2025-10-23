Empower Brands Celebrates Award-Winning Momentum Across Its National Franchise Portfolio

Multi-brand franchisor earns industry recognition for performance, culture and growth as it continues accelerating through the final months of 2025

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Brands , a franchisor of award-winning brands in the home and business services categories, is heading into the final months of 2025 with extraordinary momentum, earning recognition across multiple industry platforms for its brand performance, franchise culture and continued innovation. From systemwide rankings to partnership honors, the company's growing portfolio continues to demonstrate enduring strength and long-term scalability as it looks ahead to 2026.

At last month's 2025 International Franchise Professionals Group (IFPG) Conference, Empower Brands was named Runners-Up for Loyal Partner of the Year, reflecting the company's long-standing commitment to collaboration and integrity within the franchise community. Bumble Roofing, one of Empower's newest and fastest-rising brands, was also recognized as Runners-Up for Top Evolving Brand, underscoring its rapid growth and increasing visibility among emerging concepts.

"These honors are a direct reflection of our people, their consistency, their commitment and their passion for partnership," said Scott Zide, CEO of Empower Brands. "From newer concepts like Bumble Roofing to legacy brands that continue to outperform, each plays a role in building the culture of trust and success that defines Empower."

Recognition extended across Empower's portfolio in Franchise Business Review's 2025 awards program, which honored multiple brands for franchisee satisfaction, profitability and cultural excellence. Among the distinctions were:

Top Franchises: Archadeck, Conserva Irrigation, FRSTeam, Jan-Pro System International, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives and Superior Fence & Rail

Archadeck, Conserva Irrigation, FRSTeam, Jan-Pro System International, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives and Superior Fence & Rail Best Franchise Cultures: Archadeck, Conserva, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives and Superior Fence & Rail

Archadeck, Conserva, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives and Superior Fence & Rail Top Franchises for Women: Conserva and Jan-Pro

Conserva and Jan-Pro Top Low-Cost Franchises: Archadeck, Conserva, FRSTeam and Outdoor Lighting Perspectives

Archadeck, Conserva, FRSTeam and Outdoor Lighting Perspectives Most Profitable Franchises: Archadeck, FRSTeam, Jan-Pro and Superior Fence & Rail

Archadeck, FRSTeam, Jan-Pro and Superior Fence & Rail Franchise Rock Star: FRSTeam

In addition, Franchise Times once again recognized Empower's portfolio in its annual Top 400 ranking, with seven brands earning a place on the list due to their top-performing global systemwide sales: Jan-Pro System International, Superior Fence & Rail, Koala Insulation, FRSTeam, Archadeck, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives and Conserva Irrigation.

Further demonstrating its commitment to innovation, Empower Brands earned the Innovation in Support of Franchisee Profitability & Validation Award at the 2025 STAR Awards, presented by Franchise Update Media. The recognition highlights the company's development of EPIC (Empower Partner Information Connection), a first-of-its-kind platform that streamlines how franchise consultants access brand data, territory availability and candidate registration, simplifying the path to ownership and supporting franchisee success.

Together, these achievements reflect Empower's commitment to building franchise systems that are financially strong, people-first and positioned for sustained success.

These recognitions come during a period of continued growth and momentum for Empower Brands. In fiscal year 2025 to-date, the company has grown its network of franchise owners by 13 percent across the portfolio, increasing the total number of locations by 10 percent. This progress underscores Empower's commitment to franchisee-first values by adding the right owners in the right markets at the right time and reflects the continued strength of its scalable, category-leading models.

With multiple new market launches, record system growth and a growing list of national awards, Empower Brands continues to build momentum heading into 2026. Each of its 10 franchise brands is actively expanding across the United States, offering franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs seeking strong unit economics, trusted leadership and proven operational models.

"As proud as we are of these accolades, what matters most is what they represent: a network of brands built to endure," said Zide. "The energy and progress we are seeing across our portfolio right now point to an even stronger finish to 2025 and an incredibly bright path forward in 2026."

About Empower Brands

Empower Brands is a commercial and home services platform company encompassing ten industry-leading brands: JAN-PRO, FRSTeam, Archadeck Outdoor Living, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives (OLP), Conserva Irrigation, Superior Fence & Rail, Wallaby Windows, Koala Insulation, Bumble Roofing and Canopy Lawn Care. Empower Brands is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest quality products and services in the commercial and home services industries while simultaneously delivering its franchise owners committed personal support, tools and empowerment to pursue their own success. Empower Brands is a portfolio company of MidOcean Partners, a leading private equity firm with an excellent track record investing in successful, growth-focused franchise businesses. For more about Empower Brands, visit the company's website at EmpowerFranchising.com .

