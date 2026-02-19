BUMP BRANDS ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT & ADVISORY PARTNERSHIP WITH OAKS ADVISORY GROUP

Bump inks deal to leverage OAKS' network of technology leaders to hyper-scale business

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bump Brands today announced a strategic investment and advisory partnership with Oaks Advisory Group, a collective of seasoned technology executives and leaders focused on hyper-scaling high-potential software and technology services firms across the globe.

Oaks Advisory Group is providing Bump Brands with strategic planning, network fly-wheel effects, identifying and integrating market adjacencies, operational scaling, and go-to-market planning and execution.

"Oaks Advisory Group is the perfect fit for Bump Brands, and their partnership elevates our entire ecosystem," said Austin Riess, Founder & CEO of Bump Brands. "They've already brought us tremendous value in refining our go-to-market strategy and instilling the rigor, discipline, and creativity needed to help us exceed our growth targets. The Oaks Advisory team understands how to scale strategically, responsibly, and in full alignment with our Bump values."

The partnership will be led by Mark Seeley, managing partner, Oaks Advisory Partners. The team is comprised of a dedicated and seasoned team of corporate and technology executives, each bringing decades of experience in scaling high-tech organizations and advising high-growth companies.

"Bump Brands is an incredible company with unlimited potential that is building something rare -- a portfolio of social businesses with real traction, real revenue, and a mission that aligns with the future of global social connection and commerce," Seeley said. "It's poised to completely re-envision social media and return it to the original premise --real people connection. We're excited to help accelerate their growth and support the founders and executive team behind their revolutionary platforms, products and services."

About Bump Brands

Bump is a new social media enterprise built for real connection, meaningful experiences, and personal control. Users, creators, and brands can connect, grow, and thrive on their terms. Users control their algorithm while engaging in unique real-life and online experiences; creators more quickly grow and monetize their brands; and brands realize a higher ROI on their scaled growth.

The Bump Brands ecosystem includes:

Bump Connect : The first social media platform blending In Real Life (IRL) experiences with online communities, chat, and BvB competitions. It's complete control over your digital presence and how you engage online, data ownership, and real connections ... on your terms.

: The first social media platform blending In Real Life (IRL) experiences with online communities, chat, and BvB competitions. It's complete control over your digital presence and how you engage online, data ownership, and real connections ... on your terms. Bump Syndicate : Human-guided, AI-powered strategic growth partner that uses your expert voice and brand story + powerful creator network + our expertise in full-service digital marketing to boldly tell your story online. We're your growth SWAT team dedicated to helping you achieve your goals that seem just out of reach.

: Human-guided, AI-powered strategic growth partner that uses your expert voice and brand story + powerful creator network + our expertise in full-service digital marketing to boldly tell your story online. We're your growth SWAT team dedicated to helping you achieve your goals that seem just out of reach. Kollabsy: Simplifies how teams, creators, and brands find each other and work together. Create valuable partnerships, manage contracts, deliverables, and communicate in one powerful, transparent platform—completely free.

Simplifies how teams, creators, and brands find each other and work together. Create valuable partnerships, manage contracts, deliverables, and communicate in one powerful, transparent platform—completely free. Bump Labs: A collection of AI-driven innovation brands, focused on workflow process automation, social engagement, personal career planning, and other emergent industries.

Learn more at www.bumpbrands.com.

About Oaks Advisory Group

OAKS Advisory Group is an investment & advisory services firm focused on hyper-scaling high-potential software and technology services firms across the globe. Oaks Advisory Group is a collective of experienced technology founders, operators, industry executives, and advisors that helps founders and executive teams transform, scale, and execute values-based, next-phase solutions for their businesses. The firm supports organizations across growth strategy, go-to-market execution, organizational design, value creation and expansion, and executive advisory.

Learn more at www.oaksadvisorygroup.com.

