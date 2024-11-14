Bumrungrad International Hospital Partners with Golden Helix to Advance Genomics for Cancer and Hereditary Disease Initiatives

BOZEMAN, Mont., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bumrungrad International Hospital, a leading global healthcare provider based in Bangkok, Thailand, and Golden Helix, a pioneer in bioinformatics solutions for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and precision medicine, have entered into a multiyear agreement to support Bumrungrad's genomics initiatives. This collaboration will drive advancements in cancer and hereditary disease diagnostics, spanning from Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) to Pharmacogenomics (PGx).

Bumrungrad International Hospital is renowned for its state-of-the-art medical services and patient care, serving over 1 million patients annually from more than 190 countries. Their commitment to integrating cutting-edge genomic technology into their clinical workflows is exemplified by this partnership with Golden Helix, which will further enhance their capabilities in precision medicine, enabling tailored treatments for both cancer and hereditary conditions.

Golden Helix, known for its high-quality and scalable bioinformatics solutions, offers a suite of software tools that streamline the analysis of genomic data, making it easier to interpret complex data sets from gene panels to whole genomes. Their solutions are trusted by institutions worldwide, including clinical testing labs, research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit www.goldenhelix.com.

Polakit Teekakirikul, MD, Chief Science Officer at Bumrungrad International Hospital, announced that Bumrungrad International Hospital has been certified as a Genomic Medicine Provider by Thailand's Ministry of Public Health, underscoring its leadership in utilizing genetic technologies for disease prevention and treatment. This milestone reaffirms the hospital's commitment to advancing patient care and setting new global standards in genomic medicine.

Wipa Panmontha, PhD, Senior Laboratory Director at Bumrungrad International Hospital, highlighted the reasons for selecting Golden Helix: "We chose Golden Helix for this partnership due to the flexibility and scalability of their solutions, along with the unmatched quality of their software, which perfectly aligns with our vision for advancing genomic medicine."

Andreas Scherer, PhD, President & CEO of Golden Helix, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: "We are delighted to enter into this new phase of collaboration with Bumrungrad International Hospital. They have been a valued customer for many years, and we look forward to continuing our work together in supporting their initiatives across the genomics spectrum, particularly in expanding their capabilities in Pharmacogenomics (PGx)."

This partnership underscores both organizations' commitment to leveraging the power of genomics to deliver personalized healthcare solutions, ultimately aiming to improve patient outcomes and advance the field of precision medicine.

About Bumrungrad International Hospital



Founded in 1980, Bumrungrad International Hospital is a leading healthcare institution located in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand. Renowned for its world-class medical services, Bumrungrad offers comprehensive care across more than 70 medical specialties. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Bumrungrad International Hospital continues to set the standard for quality healthcare in Southeast Asia and beyond.

For more information, visit www.bumrungrad.com

About Golden Helix

Golden Helix has been delivering industry-leading bioinformatics solutions for over a quarter century with thousands of users worldwide. Golden Helix enables hospitals, testing labs, research institutions, and country-wide genome initiatives to conduct a wide spectrum of clinical tests and facilitate genomic research. With its solutions, Golden Helix users can harness the full potential of genomics to identify the cause of disease, gain diagnostic insights, and improve the efficacy and safety of drug treatments, advancing the quest for personalized medicine. Since 2017, the company has received a total of $4 million in funding from the NIH.

For more information, visit www.goldenhelix.com

