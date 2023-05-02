Buona and Rainbow Cone's First Out of Market Dual Brand Concept Exceeds Expectations

America's Largest Family-Owned Italian Beef Restaurant Group's Valparaiso, IN.

Location is Earning Over $30k Per Day

VALPARAISO, Ind., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Chicago restaurant brands, Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone have announced the successful launch of their first out of state dual concept location in Valparaiso, Indiana.

The 4,900 square feet location which operates on less than an acre of land and features a double drive-thru and 80 seats has surpassed all expectations, with an average daily revenue of over $30,000 for the first two weeks of operation.

Large crowd gathered outside of the newly opened Buona/Rainbow Cone restaurant in Valparaiso, Indiana on April 12, 2023.

The dual brand concept offers an expansive menu tailored to everyone in the family, anchored by Buona's Award-Winning Italian Beef, Chicago Style Hotdogs, All-Natural Burgers, Chicken Sandwiches and Signature Chopped Salad, along with Rainbow Cone's world-famous five-flavor "Rainbow Cone."

The high level of guest satisfaction is reflected in social reviews, with the location receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from the community.

"We are thrilled with the success of our first out of market dual brand location," said Joe Buonavolanto Ill, third generation Buona family member and VP of Franchise Operations at the company. "The combination of Buona's Signature Italian beef and Rainbow Cone's beloved ice cream has been a hit with customers. Our team has worked hard to create a welcoming environment for families to enjoy quality food and memorable experiences together, and it's rewarding to see that effort paying off."

The success of Buona and Rainbow Cone's first dual brand location outside of Illinois is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation. The prototype location is paving the way for future expansion and growth for both brands.

The next out of market dual concept locations are expected to open in the Nashville, southern Wisconsin, Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale metro areas next year. The company also hopes to continue its national expansion into Arizona and Texas.

For more information about Buona and Rainbow Cone's franchise programs, visit https://BuonaFranchise.com or https://rainbowconefranchise.com .

About Buona/The Original Rainbow Cone

Buona/The Original Rainbow Cone bring two Chicago, family-owned traditions together, combining Buona's authentic recipe for Italian beef sandwiches and The Original Rainbow Cone's world-famous 5-flavor "Rainbow Cone." Four decades, three generations and several dozen restaurants ago, Joe and Peggy opened the first Buona restaurant in Berwyn, IL, which specialized in their authentic recipe for Italian beef sandwiches. Today, Buona is driven by multiple 3rd generation Buonavolantos and hard-working, dedicated employees who loyally serve Buona customers and surrounding communities. As a result, Buona is the largest family-owned Italian beef restaurant group and Italian beef producer in the country. Rainbow Cone was founded in 1926 by "Grandpa Joe" Sapp, who was never satisfied with just one ice cream flavor and stacked five delicious flavors on a single cone. The company remains 3rd generation family-owned including its original Southside location. For more information, visit https://buona.com and https://rainbowcone.com

SOURCE Buona; The Original Rainbow Cone