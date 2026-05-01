Buona Beef Kicks Off "Beef Month" with World Beef Championship, Limited-Edition Merch, Member-Only Deals, and an Italian Beef Day Special

Chicago's Original Italian Beef Brand Turns May Into a High-Flavor, High-Stakes Tribute to Its Signature Sandwich

CHICAGO, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This May, in honor of National Beef Month, Buona is going all in on what it does best. The iconic, family-owned brand behind Chicago's original Italian beef is marking the occasion with a month-long celebration of the sandwich that built its legacy.

Chicago's Original Italian Beef from Buona

Leading up to National Italian Beef Day on Saturday, May 23, a holiday Buona coined in 2015, the brand is turning a local staple into a full-scale cultural moment, anchored by the World Beef Championship, a virtual competition for Buona Rewards members where top participants can earn up to 61,400 bonus points. The month-long lineup also includes limited time offers, exclusive merch, and a bold push to cement the Italian beef as Illinois' official sandwich.

At the center is Buona's "Better Beef" philosophy, a commitment to doing things the way Chicago's early beef stands did. Each roast is prepared with all-natural ingredients and slow-roasted to create rich, flavor-forward gravy. No beef stock, no shortening, and no additives or fillers. Today, Buona remains the only large-scale brand still honoring that original method.

Bringing that story to life for a new generation, Buona is welcoming famed foodie creator Joey Wellness (@joey_wellness) as its official Beef Month ambassador. This May, he will take followers behind the scenes, from the slow-roasting process to ingredient breakdowns, offering an inside look at what sets "The Better Beef" apart.

"Beef Month is our way of celebrating not just the sandwich, but the culture and history around it," said Joe Buonavolanto, Jr., a second-generation family member at The Buona Companies. "Italian beef was born here in Chicago, built on simple ingredients and a time-honored technique. Since 1981, we have stayed true to that origin story, preparing our beef the same all-natural way it was done in the earliest stands. That throughline, from then to now, is what defines our signature Italian beef sandwich, and continues to set it apart."

WORLD BEEF CHAMPIONSHIP | MAY 1 – 31

Top prizes include up to 61,400 Bonus Rewards Points

Running the entire month, Buona's World Beef Championship brings the competition to every location. Exclusively for Buona Rewards members, qualifying purchases made in-restaurant, online, or through the Buona app count toward the challenge. Bonus points can be redeemed throughout the month, and progress toward Championship status is tracked directly in the Rewards app.

The more beef you eat, the more you earn, turning everyday visits into a trackable, month-long competition. Members earn bonus points for each qualifying item ordered, with rewards accumulating across four tiers:

Challenger – Purchase 5 or more qualifying Italian beef items during the Challenge Period; receive 2,400 Buona Rewards bonus points





– Purchase 5 or more qualifying Italian beef items during the Challenge Period; receive 2,400 Buona Rewards bonus points Contender – Purchase 10 or more qualifying Italian beef items during the Challenge Period; receive an additional 4,000 bonus points (6,400 total upon reaching this tier)





– Purchase 10 or more qualifying Italian beef items during the Challenge Period; receive an additional 4,000 bonus points (6,400 total upon reaching this tier) Finalist – Purchase 25 or more qualifying Italian beef items during the Challenge Period; receive an additional 15,000 bonus points (21,400 total upon reaching this tier)





– Purchase 25 or more qualifying Italian beef items during the Challenge Period; receive an additional 15,000 bonus points (21,400 total upon reaching this tier) World Champion – Purchase 50 or more qualifying Italian beef items during the Challenge Period; receive an additional 40,000 bonus points (61,400 total upon reaching this tier, equivalent to approximately 26 Italian beef sandwiches, or about one every other week for a year)

The first player to achieve the highest score in the "World Champion" tier wins a WBC championship belt!

Members competing for the top spot are encouraged to get strategic: order for friends, family, and the office to hit the 50-purchase benchmark. As part of the activation, Buona is partnering with CHGO, part of the ALLCITY Network, to track "World Champion" contenders across its podcast and video platforms, with a leaderboard spotlighting top performers.

Eligible menu items include Buona Beef, Saucy Beef, Vegan Italian Beef, Combo Beef & Sausage, Buona Beef & Sausage Bowl, and Vegan Italian Beef Bowl. Bonus points are awarded per item regardless of size or toppings, while standard rewards points continue to be earned based on total spend.

This promotion is valid on restaurant orders only; catering and third-party delivery orders are not eligible. The maximum number of Buona Rewards Bonus Points an eligible participant may earn is 61,400.

MEMBERS-ONLY BOGO BEEF | MAY 1 – 22

To kick off the month, Buona Rewards members can enjoy a one-time "Buy One, Get One Free" offer on a regular-sized Buona Beef sandwich, available May 1–22.

Offer is redeemable through the app. Toppings are additional. Not valid with any other promotion.

NATIONAL ITALIAN BEEF DAY | MAY 23

Instituted by Buona, National Italian Beef Day returns on May 23 as the defining moment of the month-long celebration. Guests are invited to mark the occasion with a signature $7.99 Buona Beef + Fries offering, available at all locations.

Includes one regular beef and one regular sized order of fries. Toppings additional. Limit three per customer.

LIMITED-EDITION MERCH DROP

Step into Beef Month with the gear to match. On May 1, Buona will release a limited run of Beef Month merchandise, featuring custom-designed, beef-inspired tees. Produced in small quantities, the drop is designed to tap into streetwear culture and the growing crossover between food and fashion.

The collection will feature designs voted on by some of Buona's biggest fans, giving Rewards members a direct hand in shaping the limited-edition drop. Merchandise will be available for purchase at: www.buona.com/merch.

MAKING IT OFFICIAL: THE ILLINOIS STATE SANDWICH PUSH

Buona has long believed what Chicagoans already know: the Italian beef is the definitive sandwich of Illinois. This May, the brand is formalizing that conviction through outreach and advocacy efforts, working alongside fellow founding families to advance the designation of the Italian beef as the official sandwich of Illinois through the state senate. Buona stands ready to celebrate its passage and invites fans, local officials, and food lovers across the state to join the cause.

About Buona Beef:

Buona Beef was founded in 1981 in Berwyn, Illinois, when Joe and Peggy Buonavolanto opened their first restaurant serving their family's authentic Italian beef recipe. Over four decades and three generations, Buona has grown into the largest family-owned Italian beef restaurant group and producer in the country, with more than thirty locations across the Midwest and beyond.

Now led by third-generation Buonavolantos, the brand remains rooted in the values it was built on: quality, consistency, and a deep respect for Chicago's culinary traditions. Buona's signature Italian beef is still prepared the original way, using all-natural ingredients and a slow-roasting process that creates its rich, flavor-forward gravy.

Guided by its "Better Beef" philosophy, Buona continues to honor its heritage while evolving as a modern fast-casual brand serving communities nationwide.

For more information, visit www.buona.com, and follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contacts:

Dana Pontarelli, [email protected], (773) 396-2024

Janet Isabelli, [email protected], (773) 392-6227

SOURCE Buona Companies