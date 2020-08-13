Buoy Health Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buoy Health (Buoy), an AI-powered healthcare navigation platform, today announced Buoy Assistant , its AI chatbot that helps individuals self-diagnose and triage to the appropriate care, has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that Buoy has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places the company in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"At a time when trust issues around data security and privacy compliance remain top of mind for so many Americans, Buoy has made it our first priority to safeguard our users' sensitive health information and interactions with our platform," said Andrew Le, MD, CEO and co-founder of Buoy Health. "For a company of Buoy's size, the honor of the HITRUST CSF Certification is an impressive reflection of our teams' steadfast commitment to protecting our users and clients."

"HITRUST is continually innovating to help streamline and simplify how organizations assess information risk and manage compliance in a cloud environment," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. "We are happy that Buoy has taken the steps needed to achieve HITRUST CSF Certification—a designation which provides added confidence to their customers."

Using Buoy Assistant's technology as its backbone, the company's full digital navigation product portfolio includes a COVID-19 screening tool , which helps consumers self-assess their risk of COVID-19 infection, and Back With Care™ , which helps employers and employees make a safe return to the workplace in the context of COVID-19.

About Buoy Health

Buoy is a Boston-based digital health company that uses AI technology to provide personalized clinical support the moment an individual has a health concern. Developed out of the Harvard Innovation Labs by a team of doctors and data scientists, Buoy navigates people through the healthcare system intelligently, delivering triage at scale, and connecting them with the right care endpoints at the right time. For more information, please visit www.buoy.com.

