Bureau of Engraving and Printing Awards Electrosoft $37.8M Cybersecurity Support Contract

News provided by

Electrosoft Services, Inc.

18 Jul, 2023, 09:18 ET

Prime contract for BEP's Office of Critical Infrastructure and Information Technology Security

RESTON, Va., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrosoft Services, Inc., a rapidly growing cybersecurity and IT solutions firm, announced today that the Department of Treasury, Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Office of Critical Infrastructure and Information Technology Security (OCIITS) has awarded the company a contract valued up to $37.8 million to provide cybersecurity support to OCIITS. The five-year prime contract includes a one-year base period of performance plus four option years.

"In today's environment of continuous cybersecurity threats, federal agencies must relentlessly monitor, detect and respond to dynamic cyberattacks, while complying with evolving regulations and guidance," said Dr. Sarbari Gupta, Electrosoft CEO. "We are honored to support the BEP OCIITS mission and assist with strengthening the agency's cybersecurity posture."

BEP supports the Federal Reserve System by producing 8 billion notes annually in secure U.S. printing facilities. In addition to U.S. currency, the BEP produces vital security documents. BEP relies on its computer-based systems to support these core functions.

Under this contract, Electrosoft will provide BEP's OCIITS with security program management support and analytical and technical cybersecurity support to protect BEP assets. Support areas include security assessment and authorization, audit and compliance, information system security officer (ISSO) support and cyber engineering. An important part of this contract is to assist BEP in establishing and operating a 24x7 security operations center (SOC) to monitor and respond to potential cyber incidents within their IT environment.

Electrosoft will support BEP to achieve compliance with the Federal Information Security Management Act, Office of Management and Budget Circular A-130, Department of Treasury security policy, BEP IT security policy and procedures, and other relevant laws and regulations.

About Electrosoft

Electrosoft delivers comprehensive technology-based solutions and services that propel mission success for federal government customers. Specializing in cybersecurity, Electrosoft supports civilian and defense organizations in advancing cybersecurity postures, achieving digital transformation and adopting agile approaches to improve operational efficiency and security. Recognized for deep domain knowledge and mature management practices, the company is rated at Maturity Level 3 for CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC and is certified under ISO 9001, ISO 20000-1 and ISO 27001. The rapidly growing 8(a), economically disadvantaged, women-owned small business (EDWOSB) and WOSB is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. Learn more at www.electrosoft-inc.com.

Press Contact:
Jeanne Zepp
[email protected]

SOURCE Electrosoft Services, Inc.

Also from this source

Electrosoft Wins Prime Contract Recompete to Support DLA SECM

Retired Army Chief Warrant Officer Wes Postol Named SVP of Business Development at Electrosoft

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.