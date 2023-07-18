Bureau of Engraving and Printing Awards Electrosoft $37.8M Cybersecurity Support Contract

Prime contract for BEP's Office of Critical Infrastructure and Information Technology Security

RESTON, Va., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrosoft Services, Inc., a rapidly growing cybersecurity and IT solutions firm, announced today that the Department of Treasury, Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Office of Critical Infrastructure and Information Technology Security (OCIITS) has awarded the company a contract valued up to $37.8 million to provide cybersecurity support to OCIITS. The five-year prime contract includes a one-year base period of performance plus four option years.

"In today's environment of continuous cybersecurity threats, federal agencies must relentlessly monitor, detect and respond to dynamic cyberattacks, while complying with evolving regulations and guidance," said Dr. Sarbari Gupta, Electrosoft CEO. "We are honored to support the BEP OCIITS mission and assist with strengthening the agency's cybersecurity posture."

BEP supports the Federal Reserve System by producing 8 billion notes annually in secure U.S. printing facilities. In addition to U.S. currency, the BEP produces vital security documents. BEP relies on its computer-based systems to support these core functions.

Under this contract, Electrosoft will provide BEP's OCIITS with security program management support and analytical and technical cybersecurity support to protect BEP assets. Support areas include security assessment and authorization, audit and compliance, information system security officer (ISSO) support and cyber engineering. An important part of this contract is to assist BEP in establishing and operating a 24x7 security operations center (SOC) to monitor and respond to potential cyber incidents within their IT environment.

Electrosoft will support BEP to achieve compliance with the Federal Information Security Management Act, Office of Management and Budget Circular A-130, Department of Treasury security policy, BEP IT security policy and procedures, and other relevant laws and regulations.

