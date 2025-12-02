Electrosoft Gains Strategic Backing from DigitalNet.ai to Revolutionize Mission-Focused Cyber Solutions

Federal cybersecurity firm remains majority-owned, continues to operate independently

RESTON, Va., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrosoft Services, Inc., a highly respected cybersecurity and digital transformation firm, today announced a strategic investment from DigitalNet.ai, a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence solutions. The investment provides additional resources to expand capabilities and scale operations, while ensuring continuity for federal customers and partners. Electrosoft remains majority-owned and will continue to operate independently under its existing leadership.

"This partnership is a force multiplier. It elevates our capacity to innovate and scale in support of our customers by leveraging DigitalNet.ai's groundbreaking AI solutions and service offerings," said Dr. Sarbari Gupta, CEO of Electrosoft. "However, what will not change is our strong management practices, proven technical expertise and unwavering commitment to our customers and their mission."

Electrosoft will tap into DigitalNet.ai's expertise and strengths to expand its AI, digital transformation and data analytics capabilities, providing new opportunities for the company's workforce.

"I've admired Electrosoft's tremendous reputation in the federal cybersecurity space for years," said Dr. Ken Bajaj, CEO of DigitalNet.ai. "This strategic investment mirrors the synergy between Electrosoft's expertise and our AI-driven cybersecurity ATLAS platform. As partners, we'll drive enterprise AI solutions, grow secure AI adoption and strengthen our country's cyber resilience."

Electrosoft's leadership, team, locations and customer relationships remain unchanged. The company continues to hold its many federal contracts and contract vehicles.

About Electrosoft

Specializing in cybersecurity, Electrosoft supports federal civilian and defense organizations in advancing cyber resilience, achieving digital transformation and adopting agile approaches that improve operational efficiency and security. With a focus on innovation and excellence, the award-winning company is recognized for its expertise, top workplace and leadership excellence. Electrosoft is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. www.electrosoft-inc.com.

About DigitalNet.ai

DigitalNet.ai is an enterprise AI enablement leader delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial and government clients. Through its proprietary JanusAI™ agentic platform and a unified set of services in digital transformation, data analytics and cybersecurity, DigitalNet.ai empowers organizations to harness the power of AI securely, responsibly and at scale. Headquartered in Bethesda, MD, the company operates nine worldwide offices across the United States, and in Asia, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.digitalnet.ai.

