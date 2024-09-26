Burford Capital marks 15-year anniversary with latest Burford Quarterly, exploring the evolution of legal finance and its business benefits

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital, the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today releases its latest Burford Quarterly, a journal of legal finance that explores the top trends at the nexus of law and finance. Coinciding with Burford's 15th anniversary, this Burford Quarterly examines the evolution of the legal finance industry over the last decade-and-a-half and highlights the benefits of legal finance for businesses.

Articles in the Burford Quarterly 4 2024 include:

Burford at 15: Charting the next chapter

Since its founding by Chief Executive Officer Christopher Bogart and Chief Investment Officer Jonathan Molot 15 years ago, Burford has invested in research to track awareness and understanding of legal finance. David Perla and Aviva Will delve into what past research on legal finance tells us about its ongoing evolution.

Legal finance: A strategic solution for modern business challenges

Businesses with varying financial needs and a range of experience with affirmative litigation use legal finance. Jörn Eschment and Alyx Pattison provide an overview of use scenarios for businesses across the spectrum.

The IP monetization revolution: Current trends and future directions

Increasingly, leading businesses with significant patent portfolios are monetizing assets to drive revenue and innovation. Patent experts Katharine Wolanyk and Christopher Freeman explore how businesses are rethinking IP monetization strategies to maximize value.

Championing change: Equity Project leaders on diversity in law

As Burford launches phase three of its award-winning Equity Project, a group of corporate and law firm leaders who serve as Equity Project Champions discuss with Liz Bigham the current state of diversity in the legal industry, particularly in the leadership of commercial litigation and arbitration, and share insights on driving meaningful change within the profession.

In conversation with Jonathan Hamilton : Arbitration in Latin America

In this Spanish-language video interview (with a corresponding English-language transcript), Florencia Villaggi speaks with Paul Hastings Partner Jonathan Hamilton about the latest arbitration trends in Latin America and the emerging challenges and opportunities in the region.

Spanish experts discuss new proposed collective redress bill

Legal experts discuss the implications of a newly proposed bill on collective redress in Spain with Philipp Leibfried and Charlie Rooke , examining its potential impact on litigation strategies, its influence on the future of consumer protection and the role of legal finance in relation to the bill.



Aviva Will, President of Burford Capital, says: "Since our founding, Burford has been committed to publishing insightful thought leadership and research about commercial legal finance, and the latest edition of The Burford Quarterly honors that 15-year tradition. In 2009, when Chris Bogart and Jon Molot founded Burford, they knew that legal finance could transform the business of law and that educating business and legal leaders about our industry would be key. This Quarterly brings together a diverse range of expert viewpoints, including perspective on 15 years of legal finance research, the transformation in how large corporations monetize patents, trends in Spain and Latin America, and how to improve the lack of diversity in the business of law. At Burford, we remain just as committed today as we were 15 years ago in leading the charge on the industry's most pressing issues."

