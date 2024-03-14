Burford Capital Reports Record 2023 Results

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today announces its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results.

In addition, Burford has made available an accompanying fourth quarter and full year 2023 results presentation, a shareholder letter and capital provision-direct and capital provision-indirect asset data tables on its website at http://investors.burfordcapital.com.

Christopher Bogart, Chief Executive Officer of Burford Capital, commented:

"Burford had an extraordinary year. Our earnings per share rose 19x to $2.74, driven by a tripling of consolidated total revenues to $1.1 billion in 2023 due to significant growth in capital provision income, with and without our YPF-related assets. We achieved a Burford-only net income margin of 63%. With the courts fully back in business, we had an active year and we anticipate further substantial levels of activity in 2024 and 2025. Increased portfolio velocity was reflected in record core legal finance realizations, cash receipts and realized gains, as well as sizeable unrealized gains arising from the portfolio moving forward. Our ROTE soared to 32% in 2023 from 2% in 2022, and we increased tangible book value by 34% to $9.85."

Consolidated financial results (unaudited)

Summary statements of operations

Years ended December 31,

Three months ended December 31, Consolidated (US GAAP) ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 % change

2023 2022 % change Capital provision income 1,341,923 319,108 321 %

325,810 165,942 96 % Asset management income 7,642 9,116 -16 %

1,875 2,025 -7 % Total revenues 1,086,902 319,227 240 %

292,573 161,336 81 % Operating expenses 271,236 124,272 118 %

120,237 42,126 185 % Net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders 610,522 30,506 1,901 %

100,095 81,914 22 %

Per diluted ordinary share 2.74 0.14 1,857 %

0.45 0.37 22 %



































Summary statements of financial position Consolidated (US GAAP) ($ in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 % change Capital provision assets 5,045,388 3,735,556 35 % Total Burford Capital Limited equity 2,290,858 1,742,584 31 % Book value per ordinary share 10.46 7.97 31 % Non-controlling interests 916,922 644,486 42 % Total shareholders' equity 3,207,780 2,387,070 34 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 5,837,394 4,288,359 36 %





















In this announcement, references to "FY23"and "FY22" are to Burford's financial results for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. All figures in this announcement are presented on a preliminary and unaudited consolidated basis in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("US GAAP"), unless otherwise stated. Definitions, reconciliations and information additional to those set forth in this announcement are available on Burford's website at http://investors.burfordcapital.com.

Burford-only operational and financial review (non-GAAP)

Selected metrics1

Years ended December 31,

Three months ended December 31, Burford-only (non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 % change

2023 2022 % change Realized gains 186,443 133,357 40 %

62,904 70,487 -11 % Realizations 496,216 350,209 42 %

222,115 157,729 41 % Cash receipts2 489,209 327,986 49 %

109,477 98,514 11 % Deployments 382,195 457,106 -16 %

77,763 181,687 -57 % New commitments 691,086 726,273 -5 %

242,404 325,705 -26 % 1 Represents Burford-only capital provision-direct, unless noted otherwise. 2 Represents Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct, capital provision-indirect and asset management and other services.

Group-wide (non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 % change Total portfolio 7,170,308 6,146,871 17 %































Realized gains in FY23 up 40% to $186 million from the prior year (FY22: $133 million ), with no contribution from the YPF-related assets

from the prior year (FY22: ), with no contribution from the YPF-related assets Realizations in FY23 up 42% to $496 million (FY22: $350 million ) Continued strength in realizations in FY23 reflects increased portfolio velocity, as the case backlog in the courts continues to clear

(FY22: ) Cash receipts in FY23 up 49% to $489 million (FY22: $328 million ) Cash receipts in FY23 meaningfully exceeded total operating expenses and finance costs

(FY22: ) Deployments in FY23 down 16% to $382 million (FY22: $457 million ) Current vintage year Burford-only capital provision-direct deployments were ~40% of 2023 total compared to ~60% in 2022 – this is simply a business mix variation as 2022 had more monetizations and the rapid settlement of a large 2023 matter, producing 37% IRR, meant there was a $100 million of available commitment not deployed

(FY22: ) New commitments in FY23 up 4% to $1.2 billion on a group-wide basis (FY22: $1.2 billion ) However, capital provision-direct new commitments on Burford-only basis down 5% to $691 million as BOF-C took a larger share of new commitments (FY22: $726 million )

on a group-wide basis (FY22: ) Group-wide total portfolio increased 17% to $7.2 billion at December 31, 2023 ( December 31, 2022 : $6.1 billion ), due to significant fair value gains and growth in deployments and undrawn commitments

Selected financial metrics

Years ended December 31,

Three months ended December 31, Burford-only (non-GAAP) ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 % change

2023 2022 % change Total revenues 976,542 250,605 290 %

250,615 143,173 75 % Operating expenses 268,538 122,696 119 %

118,161 41,751 183 % Operating income/(loss) 708,004 127,909 454 %

132,454 101,422 31 % Net income/(loss) 610,522 30,506 1901 %

100,095 81,914 22 %















Burford-only (non-GAAP) ($ in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ change % change Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited 2,156,893 1,608,672 548,221 34 %

Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share 9.85 7.36 2.49 34 %













Total revenues in FY23 of $977 million (FY22: $251 million ) were a driver of significant earnings growth Realized gains on total capital provision assets of $187 million in FY23 driven by capital provision-direct assets, representing our highest returning core legal finance strategy Unrealized gains, excluding YPF-related assets, on capital provision assets increased 120% in FY23 to $158 million (FY22: $72 million ), due to portfolio progress YPF-related assets generated $543 million of unrealized gains in FY23, due mainly to favorable summary judgment in the first quarter of 2023 and favorable final judgment in the third quarter of 2023

(FY22: ) were a driver of significant earnings growth Operating income in FY23 of $708 million (FY22: $128 million ), attributable principally to growth of 290% in total revenues Operating expenses in FY23 of $269 million (FY22: $123 million ), reflecting strong portfolio performance Total operating expenses in 2023 include almost $130 million of non-cash accruals and one-time or case expenses Strong revenue growth caused total operating expenses (including all non-cash accruals) as a percentage of total revenues to decline to 27% in 2023 from 49% in 2022 Increase in portfolio value, including unrealized gains on the YPF-related assets, drove increase in accrued compensation expense associated with carried interest Long-term incentive compensation includes accrued expenses and related employee benefits and are only paid out upon receipt of cash proceeds from net realized gains of capital provision assets

(FY22: ), attributable principally to growth of 290% in total revenues Net income in FY23 of $611 million (FY22: $31 million ) amounted to 63% of total revenues Net income per diluted share in FY23 of $2.74 (FY22: $0.14 per diluted share)

(FY22: ) amounted to 63% of total revenues Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited of $2.2 billion at December 31, 2023 ( December 31, 2022 : $1.6 billion ) Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share increased 34% to $9.85 at December 31, 2023 ( December 31, 2022 : $7.36 ), primarily reflecting strong earnings

at ( : ) Burford-only ROTE for FY23 of 32% (FY22: 2%)

Selected portfolio metrics Burford-only ($ in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ change % change Deployed cost 1,573,531 1,486,150 87,381 6 % Plus: Fair value adjustments 1,814,070 1,117,855 696,215 62 % Fair value 3,387,601 2,604,005 783,596 30 % Undrawn commitments 1,396,061 1,299,048 97,013 7 % Total capital provision-direct portfolio 4,783,662 3,903,053 880,609 23 % Total capital provision portfolio1 4,840,117 3,942,7002 897,417 23 % 1 Represents capital provision-direct and capital provision-indirect. 2 The fair value of $31.4 million for the Burford-only capital provision-indirect assets did not include an additional $1.0 million for the Burford-only portion of the receivable from due from settlement of capital provision assets on concluded assets in the Strategic Value Fund for a total fair value of $32.4 million for Burford-only capital provision-indirect assets.



Fair value of Burford-only capital provision-direct assets increased by $784 million to $3.4 billion at December 31, 2023 ( December 31, 2022 : $2.6 billion )

to at ( : ) Of the $784 million increase in capital provision-direct asset fair value in FY23, $549 million attributable to the YPF-related assets

increase in capital provision-direct asset fair value in FY23, attributable to the YPF-related assets Cumulative ROIC since inception from Burford-only capital provision-direct assets of 82% ( December 31, 2022 : 88%) and IRR of 27% ( December 31, 2022 : 29%)

Liquidity and capital









Burford-only (non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ change % change Liquidity









Cash and cash equivalents 195,915 73,679 122,236 166 %

Marketable securities 107,561 136,358 (28,797) -21 %

Total liquidity 303,476 210,037 93,439 44 % Due from settlement of capital provision assets 185,267 114,650 70,617 62 %











Burford-only cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $303 million at December 31, 2023 ( December 31, 2022 : $210 million ) Robust liquidity position at December 31, 2023 primarily reflects continued solid Burford-only cash receipts and issuance in June 2023 of $400 million of senior notes due 2031 Liquidity position enhanced in January 2024 by $275 million tack-on offering of senior notes originally issued in June 2023

at ( : ) Burford-only due from settlement of capital provision assets of $185 million at December 31, 2023 ( December 31, 2022 : $115 million )

at ( : ) Total debt outstanding of $1.6 billion at December 31, 2023 ( December 31, 2022 : $1.3 billion ) Leverage decreased in FY23, primarily driven by asset and equity growth and remains well below covenant ceiling levels In June 2023 , Moody's revised its outlook on its Ba2 rating to positive from stable In October 2023 , S&P revised its outlook on its BB- rating to positive from stable

at ( : ) Declared dividend of 6.25¢ per ordinary share payable, subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting to be held in May 2024 , on June 14, 2024 to shareholders of record on May 24, 2024 , with an ex-dividend date of May 23, 2024

SEC Reporting

We anticipate filing our annual report on Form 20-F with the US Securities and Exchange Commission within the next 30 days. We expect that to be our last filing on Form 20-F, used by foreign private issuers. Even if we do not lose foreign private issuer status by having more than 50% US investors on June 30, 2024, we nevertheless intend to move to reporting as a full US issuer and using Form 10-K for the 2024 fiscal year.

In our forthcoming Form 20-F, we will be reporting a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting and that our disclosure controls and procedures were not effective in the aftermath of the adoption of our new valuation policy. That material weakness and corresponding controls' determinations relate to the lack of documented available evidence demonstrating the precision of management's application of the process to determine certain assumptions used in the measurement of the fair value of capital provision assets. To be clear, this is an issue of internal documentation of a management process; no material accounting errors were identified as a result.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR), and it works with companies and law firms around the world from its offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, DC, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit www.burfordcapital.com.

Summary financial statements and reconciliations

The tables below set forth summaries of the consolidated and Burford-only statements of operations for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 and the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, the consolidated and Burford-only statements of financial position at December 31, 2023 and 2022 and corresponding reconciliations from consolidated to Burford-only financial results. Furthermore, the tables below set forth certain additional reconciliations for financial information contained in this announcement.

Summary consolidated statements of operations





Years ended December 31,

Three months ended December 31, ($ in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues















Capital provision income/(loss)

1,341,923

319,108

325,810

165,942 (Less)/Plus: Third-party interests in capital provision assets

(279,263)

(494)

(43,319)

(12,622) Asset management income

7,642

9,116

1,875

2,025 Services and other income/(loss)

16,600

(8,503)

8,207

5,991 Total revenues

1,086,902

319,227

292,573

161,336

















Total operating expenses

271,236

124,272

120,237

42,126

















Operating income/(loss)

815,666

194,955

172,336

119,210

















Finance costs and loss on debt extinguishment

99,135

78,264

28,445

20,452 Foreign currency transactions (gains)/losses

(21,752)

7,674

603

(1,712)

















Income/(loss) before income taxes

738,283

109,017

144,494

100,470

















Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes

(20,084)

(11,558)

(4,534)

(754) Net income/(loss)

718,199

97,459

139,960

99,716

















Net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders

610,522

30,506

100,095

81,914

















Net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders per ordinary share















Basic

$2.79

$0.14

$0.46

$0.37 Diluted

$2.74

$0.14

$0.45

$0.37

Summary Burford-only statement of operations





Years ended December 31, Three months ended December 31, ($ in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues















Capital provision income

896,371

202,878

219,969

122,436 Asset management income

63,712

56,080

22,530

14,758 Services and other income

16,459

(8,353)

8,116

5,979 Total revenues

976,542

250,605

250,615

143,173

















Operating expenses

268,538

122,696

118,161

41,751

















Operating income

708,004

127,909

132,454

101,422

















Net income

610,522

30,506

100,095

81,914

















Net income per share:















Basic

$2.79

$0.14

$0.46

$0.37 Diluted

$2.74

$0.14

$0.45

$0.37

Reconciliation of summary consolidated statement of operations to summary Burford-only statement of operations



Year ended December 31, 2023



(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)





Elimination of third-party interests



($ in thousands) Consolidated Strategic

Value Fund BOF-C Colorado Advantage

Fund Other Burford-

only Capital provision income 1,341,923 (1,073) (132,094) (277,102) (31,385) (3,898) 896,371 (Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets (279,263) - - 277,030 - 2,233 - Asset management income 7,642 108 55,962 - - - 63,712 Services and other income 16,600 (2) (76) - - (63) 16,459 Total revenues 1,086,902 (967) (76,208) (72) (31,385) (1,728) 976,542















Operating expenses 271,236 (965) 369 (72) (411) (1,619) 268,538















Operating income 815,666 (2) (76,577) - (30,974) (109) 708,004















Net income/(loss) 718,199 (2) (76,577) - (30,974) (124) 610,522























Year ended December 31, 2022

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)



Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands) Consolidated Strategic

Value Fund BOF-C Colorado Advantage

Fund Other Burford-

only Capital provision income 391,108 3,709 (112,370) 661 (1,417) (6,813) 202,878 (Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets (494) - - (693) - 1,187 - Asset management income 9,116 312 46,652 - - - 56,080 Services and other income (8,503) 184 (3) - - (31) (8,353) Total revenues 319,227 4,205 (65,721) (32) (1,417) (5,657) 250,605















Operating expenses 124,272 (995) 136 (32) (498) (187) 122,696















Operating income 194,955 5,200 (65,857) - (919) (5,470) 127,909















Net income/(loss) 97,459 5,200 (65,857) - (919) (5,377) 30,506





















Three months December 31, 2023



(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)





Elimination of third-party interests



($ in thousands) Consolidated Strategic

Value Fund BOF-C Colorado Advantage

Fund Other Burford-

only Capital provision income 325,810 (21) (47,665) (41,371) (11,012) (5,772) 219,969 (Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets (43,319) - - 41,320 - 1,999 - Asset management income 1,875 - 20,655 - - - 22,530 Services and other income 8,207 (1) (71) - - (19) 8,116 Total revenues 292,573 (22) (27,081) (51) (11,012) (3,792) 250,615















Operating expenses 120,237 (32) 79 (51) (132) (1,940) 118,161















Operating income 172,336 10 (27,160) - (10,880) (1,852) 132,454















Net income/(loss) 139,960 10 (27,610) - (10,880) (1,835) 100,095























Three months ended December 31, 2022



(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)





Elimination of third-party interests



($ in thousands) Consolidated Strategic

Value Fund BOF-C Colorado Advantage

Fund Other Burford-

only Capital provision income 165,942 (152) (27,105) (11,907) (1,194) (3,148) 122,436 (Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets (12,622) - - 11,877 - 745 - Asset management income 2,025 46 12,687 - - - 14,758 Services and other income 5,991 1 (3) - - (10) 5,979 Total revenues 161,336 (105) (14,421) (30) (1,194) (2,413) 143,173















Operating expenses 42,126 (183) 27 (30) (145) (44) 41,751















Operating income 119,210 78 (14,448) - (1,049) (2,369) 101,422















Net income/(loss) 99,716 78 (14,449) - (1,049) (2,382) 81,914





















Reconciliation of consolidated capital provision income excluding YPF-related assets











($ in thousands)

Year ended December 31, 2023

Three months ended December 31, 2023 Capital provision income

1,341,923

325,810 Less: Capital provision income from YPF-related assets

820,011

124,773 Capital provision income excluding YPF-related assets

521,912

201,037

Reconciliation of operating expenses from the consolidated statements of operations to Burford-only statements of operations



















Year ended December 31, 2023



(GAAP)

(non-GAAP)







Eliminations and



($ in millions)

Consolidated

adjustments

Burford-only Operating expenses

271.2

(2.7)

268.5 Non-cash accruals and one-time or case expenses:











Long-term incentive compensation including accruals (YPF-related assets)

69.2

-

69.2 Long-term incentive compensation including accruals (CEO and CIO related)

16.9

-

16.9 Case-related expenditures ineligible for inclusion in asset cost

16.5

(1.8)

14.7 Legacy asset recovery incentive compensation including accruals

17.3

-

17.3 Expenses related to audit, professional and corporate legal fees due to the development of the revised fair value methodology and build-out of quarterly reporting

3.3

-

3.3 Deferred compensation plan and retirement plan

7.4

-

7.4 Total

130.6

(1.8)

128.8

Summary consolidated statement of financial position











($ in thousands)

December 31, 2023

December 31,

2022









Total assets

5,837,394

4,288,359









Total liabilities

2,629,614

1,901,289









Total Burford Capital Limited equity

2,290,858

1,742,584









Non-controlling interests

916,922

644,486









Total shareholders' equity

3,207,780

2,387,070









Basic ordinary shares outstanding

218,962,441

218,581,877









Total shareholders' equity attributable to Burford Capital Limited per basic ordinary share

10.46

7.97 Total shareholders' equity per basic ordinary share

14.65

10.92

Reconciliation of summary consolidated statement of financial position to summary Burford-only statement of financial position



December 31, 2023

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)



Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands) Consolidated Strategic

Value

Fund BOF-C Colorado Advantage

Fund Other Burford-only















Total assets 5,837,394 - (634,239) (686,304) (222,413) (78,574) 4,215,864















Total liabilities 2,629,614 - - (686,304) (100) (18,204) 1,925,006















Total shareholders' equity 3,207,780 - (634,239) - (222,313) (60,370) 2,290,858





December 31, 2022

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)



Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands) Consolidated Strategic

Value

Fund BOF-C Colorado Advantage

Fund Other Burford-only















Total assets 4,288,359 (2,779) (477,590) (409,249) (103,523) (76,792) 3,218,426















Total liabilities 1,901,289 (228) (4,234) (409,249) (120) (11,616) 1,475,842















Total shareholders' equity 2,387,070 (2,551) (473,356) - (103,403) (65,176) 1,742,584

Reconciliation of components of realizations from a consolidated basis to a Group-wide basis



Year ended December 31, 2023

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-

only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide Capital provision-direct 564,491

(68,275) 496,216 112,188 124,409 732,813 Capital provision-indirect 143,802

(109,392) 34,410 109,078 - 143,488 Post-settlement -

- - 241,490 - 241,490 Total realizations 708,293

(177,667) 530,626 462,756 124,409 1,117,791





Year ended December 31, 2022

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-

only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide Capital provision-direct 402,196

(51,987) 350,209 174,707 65,988 590,904 Capital provision-indirect 24,538

(14,216) 10,322 28,746 - 39,068 Post-settlement -

- - 104,637 - 104,637 Total realizations 426,734

(66,203) 360,531 308,090 65,988 734,609





Three months ended December 31, 2023

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-

only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide Capital provision-direct 229,077

(6,962) 222,115 22,273 59,415 303,803 Capital provision-indirect 84,583

(70,075) 14,508 70,076 - 84,584 Post-settlement -

- - 123,183 - 123,183 Total realizations 313,660

77,037 236,623 215,532 59,415 511,570





Three months ended December 31, 2022

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-

only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide Capital provision-direct 165,992

(8,263) 157,729 71,871 16,445 246,045 Capital provision-indirect 3,727

(3,091) 636 2,997 - 3,633 Post-settlement -

- - 54,188 - 54,188 Total realizations 169,719

(11,354) 158,365 129,056 16,445 303,866

Reconciliation of components of deployments from a consolidated basis to a Group-wide basis



Year ended December 31, 2023

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-

only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide Capital provision-direct 505,893

(123,698) 382,195 25,679 122,352 530,226 Capital provision-indirect 176,134

(146,778) 29,356 146,778 - 176,134 Post-settlement -

- - 85,397 - 85,397 Total deployments 682,027

(270,476) 411,551 257,854 122,352 791,757





Year ended December 31, 2022

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-

only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide Capital provision-direct 605,402

(148,296) 457,106 30,574 147,976 635,656 Capital provision-indirect 121,896

(101,573) 20,323 101,158 - 121,481 Post-settlement -

- - 170,689 - 170,689 Total deployments 727,298

(249,869) 477,429 302,421 147,976 927,826





Three months ended December 31, 2023

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-

only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide Capital provision-direct 104,678

(26,915) 77,763 8,317 24,577 110,657 Capital provision-indirect 31,083

(25,902) 5,181 25,902 - 31,083 Post-settlement -

- - 42,125 - 42,125 Total deployments 135,761

(52,817) 82,944 76,344 24,577 183,865





Three months ended December 31, 2022

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-

only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide Capital provision-direct 223,920

(42,233) 181,687 9,630 42,517 233,834 Capital provision-indirect 92,067

(76,874) 15,193 75,960 - 91,153 Post-settlement -

- - 120,118 - 120,118 Total deployments 315,987

(119,107) 196,880 205,708 42,517 445,105

Reconciliation of consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets to Burford-only cash receipts

($ in thousands)

Year ended December 31, 2023 Year ended December 31, 2022 Consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets

559,362 387,786 Less: Elimination of third-party interests

(117,296) (81,857) Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

442,066 305,929 Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets

414,726 295,636 Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-indirect assets

27,340 10,293 Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

442,066 305,929 Consolidated asset management income

7,642 9,116 Plus: Eliminated income from funds

56,070 46,964 Burford-only asset management income

63,712 56,080 Less: Non-cash adjustments(1)

(31,391) (41,321) Burford-only proceeds from asset management income

32,321 14,759 Burford-only proceeds from marketable security interest and dividends

6,297 3,585 Burford-only proceeds from other income

7,875 3,713 Burford-only proceeds from non-recurring items

650 - Burford-only proceeds from other items

14,822 7,298 Cash receipts

489,209 327,986

(1) Adjustments for the change in asset management receivables accrued during the applicable period but not yet received at the end of such period.

($ in thousands)

Three months ended

December 31, 2023 Three months ended

December 31, 2022 Consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets

119,208 105,464 Less: Elimination of third-party interests

(22,709) (11,720) Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

96,499 93,744 Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets

95,490 93,137 Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-indirect assets

1,009 607 Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

96,499 93,744 Consolidated asset management income

1,875 2,025 Plus: Eliminated income from funds

20,655 12,733 Burford-only asset management income

22,530 14,758 Less: Non-cash adjustments(1)

(19,254) (11,794) Burford-only proceeds from asset management income

3,276 2,964 Burford-only proceeds from marketable security interest and dividends

2,672 1,740 Burford-only proceeds from other income

6,380 66 Burford-only proceeds from non-recurring items

650 - Burford-only proceeds from other items

9,702 1,806 Cash receipts

109,477 98,514

(1) Adjustments for the change in asset management receivables accrued during the applicable period but not yet received at the end of such period.

Reconciliation of consolidated portfolio to Group-wide portfolio





December 31, 2023



(GAAP)

(non-GAAP)







Elimination of























third-party















($ in thousands)

Consolidated

interests

Burford-only

Other funds

BOF-C

Group-wide Capital provision assets - direct:























Deployed cost

2,116,304

(542,773)

1,573,531

416,318

428,110

2,417,959 Plus: Fair value adjustments

2,743,575

(929,505)

1,814,070

180,169

220,363

2,200,935 Fair value

4,859,879

(1,472,278)

3,387,601

596,487

648,473

4,632,561

























Capital provision assets - indirect:























Fair value

185,509

(140,998)

44,511

140,998

-

185,509

























Total capital provision assets

5,045,388

(1,613,276)

3,432,112

737,485

648,473

4,818,070

























Post-settlement assets:























Deployed cost

-

-

-

253,062

-

253,062 Plus: Fair value adjustments

-

-

-

45,792

-

45,792 Fair value

-

-

-

298,854

-

298,854

























Undrawn commitments:























Capital provision-direct

1,801,627

(405,566)

1,396,061

126,560

396,646

1,919,267 Capital provision-indirect

71,662

(59,718)

11,944

59,718

-

71,662 Post-settlement

-

-

-

62,455

-

62,455 Total undrawn commitments

1,873,289

(465,284)

1,408,005

248,733

396,646

2,053,384

























Total portfolio

6,918,677

(2,078,560)

4,840,117

1,285,072

1,045,119

7,170,308







December 31, 2022



(GAAP)

(non-GAAP)







Elimination of























third-party















($ in thousands)

Consolidated

interests

Burford-only

Other funds

BOF-C

Group-wide Capital provision assets - direct:























Deployed cost

1,934,662

(448,512)

1,486,150

422,098

383,322

2,291,570 Plus: Fair value adjustments

1,687,641

(569,786)

1,117,855

133,122

133,660

1,384,637 Fair value

3,622,303

(1,018,298)

2,604,005

555,220

516,982

3,676,207

























Capital provision assets - indirect:























Fair value

113,253

(81,839)

31,414 (1) 81,840

-

113,254

























Total capital provision assets

3,735,556

(1,100,136)

2,635,419

637,060

516,982

3,789,461

























Post-settlement assets:























Deployed cost

-

-

-

358,193

-

358,193 Plus: Fair value adjustments

-

-

-

81,067

-

81,067 Fair value

-

-

-

439,260

-

439,260

























Undrawn commitments:























Capital provision-direct

1,671,327

(372,279)

1,299,048

182,372

371,724

1,853,144 Capital provision-indirect

49,400

(41,167)

8,233

41,167

-

49,400 Post-settlement

-

-

-

15,606

-

15,606 Total undrawn commitments

1,720,727

(413,446)

1,307,281

239,145

371,724

1,918,150

























Total portfolio

5,456,283

(1,513,583)

3,942,700

1,315,465

888,706

6,146,871

(1) The fair value of $2,635.4 million for the Burford-only capital provision assets did not include an additional $1.0 million for the Burford only portion of the receivable from due from settlement of capital provision assets on concluded assets in the Strategic Value Fund for a total fair value of $2,636.4 million for Burford-only capital provision assets as noted in the table under "Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only fair value of the YPF-related assets".

Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated Elimination

of third-

party

interests Burford-only

Consolidated Elimination

of third-

party

interests Burford-only Cash and cash equivalents 220,549 (24,634) 195,915

107,658 (33,979) 73,679 Marketable securities 107,561 - 107,561

136,358 - 136,358 Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 328,110 (24,634) 303,476

244,016 (33,979) 210,037

Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only fair value of the YPF-related assets



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated Elimination

of third-party

interests Burford-

only

Consolidated Elimination

of third-party

interests Burford-

only YPF-related assets 2,058,117 (686,460) 1,371,657

1,232,549 (409,514) 823,035 Other assets 2,987,271 (926,816) 2,060,455

2,503,007 (689,602) 1,813,405 Capital provision assets 5,045,388 (1,613,276) 3,432,112

3,735,556 (1,099,116) 2,636,440

Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only fair value adjustment during the period, net of previously recognized unrealized gains transferred to realized gains on YPF-related assets



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated Elimination

of third-party

interests Burford-

only

Consolidated Elimination

of third-party

interests Burford-

only YPF-related income 820,011 (277,102) 542,909

(2,715) 502 (2,213) Excluding YPF-related income 261,633 (103,704) 157,929

171,819 (100,049) 71,770 Capital provision income-unrealized 1,081,644 (380,806) 700,838

169,104 (99,547) 69,557

Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only due from settlement of capital provision assets



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated Elimination

of third-party

interests Burford-

only

Consolidated Elimination

of third-party

interests Burford-

only Due from settlement of capital provision assets 265,540 (80,273) 185,267

116,582 (1,932) 114,650

Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only realized gains on capital provision-direct assets







Periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(GAAP)



(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated Eliminations

and

adjustments Burford-

only total Burford-only Capital

provision-direct Burford-only Capital

provision-indirect Realized gains for the year ended December 31, 2023 251,618 (64,242) 187,376 186,443 933 Realized gains for the year ended December 31, 2022 161,707 (27,234) 134,473 133,357 1,116 Realized gains for the three months ended December 31, 2023 80,287 (17,431) 62,856 62,904 (48) Realized gains for the three months ended December 31, 2022 75,898 (5,381) 70,517 70,487 30





















Reconciliation of shareholders' equity attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share











($ in thousands, except share data)

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Total shareholders' equity

3,207,780

2,387,070 Less: Non-controlling interests

(916,922)

(644,486) Total Burford Capital Limited equity

2,290,858

1,742,584 Basic ordinary shares outstanding

218,962,441

218,581,877 Shareholders' equity attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share

$10.46

$7.97

Reconciliation of tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share











($ in thousands, except share data)

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Total shareholders' equity

3,207,780

2,387,070 Less: Non-controlling interests

(916,922)

(644,486) Total Burford Capital Limited equity

2,290,858

1,742,584 Less: Goodwill

(133,965)

(133,912) Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited

2,156,893

1,608,672 Basic ordinary shares outstanding

218,962,441

218,581,877 Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share

$9.85

$7.36

Reconciliation of Return on tangible equity











($ in thousands, except share data)

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Net income/(loss)

718,199

97,459 Less: Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(107,677)

(66,953) Net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited

610,522

30,506









Total shareholders' equity at beginning of period

2,387,070

2,108,017 Less: Non-controlling interests at beginning of period

(644,486)

(412,145) Total Burford Capital Limited equity at beginning of period

1,742,584

1,695,872 Less: Goodwill at beginning of period

(133,912)

(134,019) Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited at beginning of period

1,608,672

1,561,853









Total shareholders' equity at end of period

3,207,780

2,387,070 Less: Non-controlling interests at end of period

(916,922)

(644,486) Total Burford Capital Limited equity at end of period

2,290,858

1,742,584 Less: Goodwill at end of period

(133,965)

(133,912) Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited at end of period

2,156,893

1,608,672









Average tangible book value attributed to Burford Capital Limited

1,882,783

1,585,263









Return on tangible equity

32 %

2 %

Definitions and use of non-GAAP financial measures and alternative performance measures

Burford reports its consolidated financial results in accordance with US GAAP. US GAAP requires us to present financial statements that consolidate some of the limited partner interests in private funds we manage as well as assets held on our balance sheet where we have a partner or minority investor. We therefore refer to various presentations of our consolidated financial results as follows:

Consolidated refers to assets, liabilities and activities that include those third-party interests, partially owned subsidiaries and special purpose vehicles that we are required to consolidate under US GAAP. At the date of this announcement, the major entities where there is also a third-party partner in, or owner of, those entities include Burford Opportunity Fund C LP, Burford Advantage Master Fund LP, Colorado Investments Limited (" Colorado ") and several other entities in which Burford holds investments where there is also a third-party partner in, or owner of, those entities.

refers to assets, liabilities and activities that include those third-party interests, partially owned subsidiaries and special purpose vehicles that we are required to consolidate under US GAAP. At the date of this announcement, the major entities where there is also a third-party partner in, or owner of, those entities include Burford Opportunity Fund C LP, Burford Advantage Master Fund LP, Colorado Investments Limited (" ") and several other entities in which Burford holds investments where there is also a third-party partner in, or owner of, those entities. Burford-only refers to assets, liabilities and activities that pertain only to Burford on a proprietary basis, excluding any third-party interests and the portions of jointly owned entities owned by others.

refers to assets, liabilities and activities that pertain only to Burford on a proprietary basis, excluding any third-party interests and the portions of jointly owned entities owned by others. Group-wide refers to the totality of assets managed by Burford, including those portions of the private funds owned by third parties and including private funds that are not consolidated within Burford's consolidated financial statements. Group-wide is therefore the sum of Burford-only and non-controlling interests in consolidated and non-consolidated private funds. Group-wide does not include third-party interests in capital provision assets, the economics of which have been sold to those third parties, which do not meet the criteria to be recognized as a sale under US GAAP. This includes the third-party interests in Colorado and other capital provision asset subparticipations.

We subdivide our capital provision assets into two categories:

Direct , which includes all of our capital provision assets that we have originated directly ( i.e. , not through participation in a private fund) from our balance sheet. We also include direct ( i.e. , not through participation in a private fund) complex strategies assets in this category.

, which includes all of our capital provision assets that we have originated directly ( , not through participation in a private fund) from our balance sheet. We also include direct ( , not through participation in a private fund) complex strategies assets in this category. Indirect, which includes our balance sheet's participations in one of our private funds (i.e., Burford Advantage Master Fund LP).

We also use certain unaudited alternative performance measures, including:

Internal rate of return ("IRR") is a discount rate that makes the net present value of a series of cash flows equal to zero and is expressed as a percentage figure. We compute IRR on concluded (including partially concluded) legal finance assets by treating that entire portfolio (or, when noted, a subset thereof) as one undifferentiated pool of capital and measuring actual and, if necessary, estimated inflows and outflows from that pool, allocating costs appropriately. IRRs do not include unrealized gains or losses.

("IRR") is a discount rate that makes the net present value of a series of cash flows equal to zero and is expressed as a percentage figure. We compute IRR on concluded (including partially concluded) legal finance assets by treating that entire portfolio (or, when noted, a subset thereof) as one undifferentiated pool of capital and measuring actual and, if necessary, estimated inflows and outflows from that pool, allocating costs appropriately. IRRs do not include unrealized gains or losses. Return on invested capital ("ROIC") from a concluded asset is the absolute amount of realizations from such asset in excess of the amount of expenditure incurred in financing such asset divided by the amount of expenditure incurred, expressed as a percentage figure. ROIC is a measure of our ability to generate absolute returns on our assets. Some industry participants express returns on a multiple of invested capital ("MOIC") instead of a ROIC basis. MOIC includes the return of capital and, therefore, is 1x higher than ROIC. In other words, 70% ROIC is the same as 1.70x MOIC.

Other unaudited alternative performance measures and terms we use include:

Commitment is the amount of financing we agree to provide for a legal finance asset. Commitments can be definitive (requiring us to provide financing on a schedule or, more often, when certain expenses are incurred) or discretionary (allowing us to provide financing after reviewing and approving a future matter). Unless otherwise indicated, commitments include deployed cost and undrawn commitments.

is the amount of financing we agree to provide for a legal finance asset. Commitments can be definitive (requiring us to provide financing on a schedule or, more often, when certain expenses are incurred) or discretionary (allowing us to provide financing after reviewing and approving a future matter). Unless otherwise indicated, commitments include deployed cost and undrawn commitments. Deployment refers to the financing provided for an asset, which adds to our deployed cost in such asset.

refers to the financing provided for an asset, which adds to our deployed cost in such asset. Deployed cost is the amount of financing we have provided for an asset at the applicable point in time.

is the amount of financing we have provided for an asset at the applicable point in time. Fair value adjustment is the amount of unrealized gain or loss recognized in our consolidated statements of operations in the relevant period and added to or subtracted from, as applicable, the asset or liability value in our consolidated statements of financial position.

is the amount of unrealized gain or loss recognized in our consolidated statements of operations in the relevant period and added to or subtracted from, as applicable, the asset or liability value in our consolidated statements of financial position. Portfolio includes deployed cost, net unrealized gains or losses and undrawn commitments.

includes deployed cost, net unrealized gains or losses and undrawn commitments. Realization: A legal finance asset is realized when the asset is concluded ( i.e. , when litigation risk has been resolved). A realization will result in us receiving cash or, occasionally, non-cash assets, or recognizing a due from settlement receivable, reflecting what we are owed on the asset.

A legal finance asset is realized when the asset is concluded ( , when litigation risk has been resolved). A realization will result in us receiving cash or, occasionally, non-cash assets, or recognizing a due from settlement receivable, reflecting what we are owed on the asset. Realized gain / loss reflects the total amount of gain or loss, relative to cost, generated by a legal finance asset when it is realized, calculated as realized proceeds less deployed cost, without regard for any previously recognized fair value adjustment.

reflects the total amount of gain or loss, relative to cost, generated by a legal finance asset when it is realized, calculated as realized proceeds less deployed cost, without regard for any previously recognized fair value adjustment. Unrealized gain / loss represents the fair value of our legal finance assets over or under their deployed cost, as determined in accordance with the requirements of the applicable US GAAP standards, for the relevant financial reporting period (consolidated statements of operations) or cumulatively (consolidated statements of financial position).

represents the fair value of our legal finance assets over or under their deployed cost, as determined in accordance with the requirements of the applicable US GAAP standards, for the relevant financial reporting period (consolidated statements of operations) or cumulatively (consolidated statements of financial position). YPF-related assets refers to our Petersen and Eton Park legal finance assets, which are two claims relating to the Republic of Argentina's nationalization of YPF S.A., the Argentine energy company.

We also use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including:

Book value per ordinary share is calculated by dividing total Burford Capital Limited equity by the number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding.

is calculated by dividing total Burford Capital Limited equity by the number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding. Cash receipts provide a measure of the cash that our capital provision and other assets generate during a given period as well as cash from certain other fees and income. In particular, cash receipts represent the cash generated from capital provision and other assets, including cash proceeds from realized or concluded assets and any related hedging assets, and cash received from asset management income, services and/or other income, before any deployments into financing existing or new assets. Cash receipts are a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP. The most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with US GAAP is proceeds from capital provision assets as set forth in our consolidated statements of cash flows. We believe that cash receipts are an important measure of our operating and financial performance and are useful to management and investors when assessing the performance of our Burford-only capital provision assets.

provide a measure of the cash that our capital provision and other assets generate during a given period as well as cash from certain other fees and income. In particular, cash receipts represent the cash generated from capital provision and other assets, including cash proceeds from realized or concluded assets and any related hedging assets, and cash received from asset management income, services and/or other income, before any deployments into financing existing or new assets. Cash receipts are a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP. The most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with US GAAP is proceeds from capital provision assets as set forth in our consolidated statements of cash flows. We believe that cash receipts are an important measure of our operating and financial performance and are useful to management and investors when assessing the performance of our Burford-only capital provision assets. Return on tangible equity ("ROTE") is Burford-only net income/(loss) divided by the average of tangible equity at the beginning and end of the relevant period, with tangible equity calculated as total Burford Capital Limited equity less goodwill. ROTE is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP. The most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with US GAAP is net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders as set forth in our consolidated statements of operations. We believe ROTE is an important measure of our operating and financial performance and is useful to management and investors when assessing the performance of our Burford-only capital provision assets.

("ROTE") is Burford-only net income/(loss) divided by the average of tangible equity at the beginning and end of the relevant period, with tangible equity calculated as total Burford Capital Limited equity less goodwill. ROTE is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP. The most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with US GAAP is net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders as set forth in our consolidated statements of operations. We believe ROTE is an important measure of our operating and financial performance and is useful to management and investors when assessing the performance of our Burford-only capital provision assets. Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited is calculated by subtracting intangible assets (such as goodwill) from total Burford Capital Limited equity. Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is calculated by dividing tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited by the total number of outstanding ordinary shares. Each of tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited and tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP. The most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with US GAAP is total Burford Capital Limited equity as set forth in our consolidated statements of financial position. We believe that tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is an important measure of our financial condition and is useful to management and investors when assessing capital adequacy and our ability to generate earnings on tangible equity invested by our shareholders.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP.

Forward-looking statements

