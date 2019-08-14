Burger & Brown Engineering Launches New Website for Smartflow Product Downloads at ManifoldBuilder.com, Powered by CADENAS PARTsolutions

CINCINNATI, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burger & Brown Engineering launched a new website for ManifoldBuilder.com, improving Smartflow® customer's digital experience and access to 3D CAD parts. The new website includes upgrades to its CAD configurator, powered by CADENAS PARTsolutions, which makes it easier for engineers to find and specify the product they need faster.

Best known for their Smartflow® products, Burger & Brown Engineering, Inc. offers engineered solutions for quick mold change, tool protection, and cooling water efficiency for injection molding and other industrial cooling applications. ManifoldBuilder.com allows users to build a digital CAD model of the Smartflow® product or assembly they need before purchase.

"There's an infinite number of ways our products can be put together. This configurator allows engineers to create a custom solution for their application based on our standard offerings," says Janice McKee, Marketing at Burger & Brown Engineering.

The software upgrade includes an updated configuration menu and more specification options, which helps processing and plastics engineers find and customize a product without designing a part that can't be manufactured. For products that fall outside of the configurator's options, Burger & Brown offers 1-on-1 collaboration between its product experts and the engineer.

"This upgrade keeps the site fresh, gives customers more access to our products, and the configurator is now mobile-compatible," says McKee.

Burger & Brown continues to improve its digital customer experience by providing its customers with the digital assets they need, including interactive previews of 3D CAD parts and on-demand product downloads in 150+ formats and versions.

"We aim to stay on the cutting-edge of technology for our customers. CADENAS PARTsolutions has been a big help for us in that way," says McKee.

About Burger & Brown Engineering

Burger & Brown Engineering, makers of Smartflow® products, offers engineered solutions for industrial cooling applications including Injection Molding, Hot Stamping, Die Casting, Extrusion, and Pneumatics Industries. Precision Machining, Engineering Design and Custom Injection Molding services support research to create products that improve process repeatability and efficiency for our customers. Visit Burger & Brown at www.burgereng.com www.smartflow-usa.com and www.manifoldbuilder.com

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of next generation 3D part catalog management and sales configuration solutions. For large manufacturers, CADENAS PARTsolutions provides centralized 3D parts libraries making it easy for global design teams to find, reuse, and control standard and proprietary parts. For component manufacturers, CADENAS PARTsolutions provides 3D product catalogs with digital CAD download technology, helping businesses increase sales lead generation and to ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products. For more information visit PARTsolutions.com

