MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past few years, Burger King® has let Guest feedback help drive meaningful change across the business – from modernizing restaurants to improving operations, sharing menu innovations and enhancing the overall Guest experience. Now, Burger King is taking Guest feedback to the next level by putting its president on the line.

Burger King® Puts Its President on the Line, Giving Guests Direct Access to Share Feedback

Guests can call or text the Burger King president, Tom Curtis, at (305) 874-0520 to share thoughts on their Burger King experience. Tom will personally make as many daily calls as possible, and every message received will be reviewed and responded to, helping to provide important feedback across the business.

"As the home of Have It Your Way, Guests are our most important advisors. We're grateful that they provide the feedback that is shaping our brand today and in the future," said Tom Curtis, President, Burger King US&C. "There's nothing like hearing from Guests firsthand, so I'm excited to have an even greater opportunity to have live open and honest conversations, ask questions, and see how we can create an even better Burger King together."

From the Million Dollar Whopper contest, which invited fans to share their dream Whopper creations, to Whopper by You, which brings Guest-submitted ideas to life in restaurants nationwide, BK has consistently listened and acted on Guest feedback. By giving Americans direct access to its president, the brand will continue empowering Guests to help shape the future of Burger King. And, these direct touchpoints with Guests will continue later this year and beyond, with additional members of the BK team, Franchisees, and Team Members engaging directly with Guests to hear and act on feedback.

ABOUT BURGER KING®

Founded in 1954, the Burger King® brand is a global quick service hamburger chain known for food quality and value and as the only place Guests can get the iconic flame-grilled Whopper® sandwich. The Burger King system operates more than 19,000 locations in more than 120 countries and U.S. territories. Nearly all Burger King® restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the official brand website at www.bk.com or the newsroom at news.bk.com , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X and TikTok .

