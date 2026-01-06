Starting January 6, Guests can enjoy the latest "Whopper by You" innovation for a limited time at participating U.S. restaurants nationwide while supplies last.

MIAMI, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful launch of the "Whopper by You" platform last year, the fun and flavor is back with an all-new Guest-inspired creation, the Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper, hitting menus on January 6. "Whopper by You" encourages BK Guests to rule the menu their way, and, with more than 600K submissions to date, this latest creation reflects what Whopper lovers across the country have been asking for.

Burger King® Kicks Off the Year with a New Guest-Inspired Creation: The Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper®

The Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper features 4.4 oz* of 100% flame-grilled beef, served on a toasted sesame seed bun and stacked with golden onion rings, crispy bacon, sautéed mushrooms, melty Swiss cheese, and creamy peppercorn aioli. Each bite delivers rich, bold steakhouse flavor fans crave.

"Burger King has an incredibly passionate fanbase that loves the Whopper and constantly inspires us with creative new flavor ideas to bring to America's best burger," said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King US&C. "We're excited to start the year with this delicious new Guest-inspired Whopper sandwich, and fans can look forward to even more "Whopper by You" creations later this year."

This latest innovation follows the launch of the BBQ Brisket Whopper® and Crispy Onion Whopper® last year – the first two fan-inspired innovations in the "Whopper by You" series. Through "Whopper by You", Burger King is continuing to bring bold flavors to life while allowing Guests to customize and submit their dream Whopper builds, from spicy twists to cheese-loaded mashups and everything in between. Because at Burger King, what fans want truly matters.

And because every great Whopper deserves the perfect finishing touch, Burger King is rounding out the menu with a sweet treat that fans have been asking for. Starting Jan. 6, Guests can enjoy warm Cinnamon Apple Pie, the ideal complement to any "Whopper by You" order. This seasonal dessert will be available while supplies last, giving fans one more delicious way to make their meal their own.

Guests can continue to share their next great Whopper innovations via the "Whopper By You" platform by visiting BK.com/WBY** .

*Weight based on pre-cooked patty.

** Royal Perks account registration required. Must be 18+. U.S. only. Terms apply. See bk.com/wby

