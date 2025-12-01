Burger King® Invites Guests to Dive Into a Sea of Flavor with All-New SpongeBob™ Movie Menu

At participating U.S. restaurants, while supplies last, starting Dec. 2, fans of all ages can enjoy four new menu items, collectible toys, and themed packaging inspired by The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants™., only in theatres December 19.

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Burger King® is inviting Guests to experience an under-the-sea-inspired adventure for the whole family, teaming up with The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants™ to launch the all-new SpongeBob Menu. With a longtime tradition of bringing fun and flavor to its partnerships, this menu is no exception, serving up a collection of sea-sonal creations just in time for the holidays.

The SpongeBob menu features limited-time creations inspired by all your favorite SpongeBob movie characters, including:

SpongeBob's Krabby Whopper ® : A 1/4 lb. 100% beef patty, flame grilled on a yellow square bun, (color from natural spice) stacked with melty American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and a splash of mayo and ketchup.

Can't pick just one? Enjoy all four LTO items in a Pineapple shaped Under the Sea Box, complete with medium float and 8-piece Cheesy Bacon Tots. King Jr. Meal: For the tiniest fans in the family, Burger King is offering a special-edition King Jr. Meal in a Pineapple shaped Under the Sea Box, featuring one of six collectible SpongeBob™ toys and limited-edition SpongeBob crown.

"At Burger King we do partnerships that are fun for the whole family and Oh Jellyfish! Arghh we ready for SpongeBob this month!" said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King US&C. "This latest partnership with The SpongeBob™ Movie might just be our most exciting menu yet, with four delicious menu innovations, one-of-a-kind kids toys, and exclusive packaging including two special edition BK crowns."

"Our long-standing partnership with Burger King has always been built on bold ideas and shared creativity — but this SpongeBob campaign is next-level, said Michelle Hagen, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Partnerships at Paramount Pictures. "We're diving deeper than ever into the world of Bikini Bottom and bringing fans the most epic FUN and never-been-done-before. It's the ultimate mash-up of imagination and innovation."

And the adventure doesn't stop there! Royal Perks members are invited to order items from the SpongeBob Menu with SpongeBob himself through the BK App and get access to exclusive meals. Miami-based fans can experience an exclusive BK x SpongeBob pop-up experience on Saturday, Dec. 6 and Sunday, Dec. 7 at 701 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL, 33125.

Guests can also continue the adventure beyond the menu as The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants™ hits U.S. theatres on Dec. 19, 2025. For more information on the SpongeBob™ Movie Menu, to become a Royal Perks member, or to find your nearest restaurant, please visit www.bk.com or download the app. Be sure to follow @BurgerKing on Instagram , Facebook , X , and TikTok for the latest menu updates and more.

ABOUT BURGER KING®

Founded in 1954, the Burger King® brand is a global quick service hamburger chain known for food quality and value and as the only place guests can get the iconic flame-grilled Whopper® sandwich. The Burger King system operates more than 19,000 locations in more than 120 countries and U.S. territories. Nearly all Burger King® restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the official brand website at www.bk.com or the newsroom at news.bk.com , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X and TikTok .

ABOUT PARAMOUNT, A SKYDANCE CORPORATION

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ: PSKY), a leading next-generation global media and entertainment company comprised of three business segments: Filmed Entertainment, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. Paramount Pictures has some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures and Paramount Animation. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

ABOUT THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE SEARCH FOR SQUAREPANTS

SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom friends set sail in their biggest, all-new, can't miss cinematic event ever…The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. Desperate to be a big guy, SpongeBob sets out to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs by following The Flying Dutchman – a mysterious swashbuckling ghost pirate – on a seafaring comedy-adventure that takes him to the deepest depths of the deep sea, where no Sponge has gone before.

