A new themed Whopper®, sides, shake and collectible cups land in restaurants nationwide starting May the Fourth

MIAMI, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Burger King® is bringing a galaxy far, far away to your taste buds. In celebration of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, hitting theaters May 22, Burger King is launching a limited-time menu packed with bold flavors, fun packaging, and epic Star Wars offerings designed to delight fans of all ages. When it comes to flavor, this is the way.

Starting May the Fourth (May 4), at participating U.S. restaurants and while supplies last Guests can enjoy a lineup of out-of-this-galaxy menu items, including:

Burger King® Launches Out of This Galaxy Limited-Time Menu Inspired by the Highly-Anticipated Upcoming Movie – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

BBQ Bounty Whopper® – A flame-grilled ¼ lb. of 100% beef*, served in a helmet-shaped carton inspired by the galaxy's most legendary bounty hunter. Loaded with melty Swiss, crispy pickle chips, bacon, lettuce, tomato and smothered in creamy Bounty BBQ Sauce.

– A flame-grilled ¼ lb. of 100% beef*, served in a helmet-shaped carton inspired by the galaxy's most legendary bounty hunter. Loaded with melty Swiss, crispy pickle chips, bacon, lettuce, tomato and smothered in creamy Bounty BBQ Sauce. Grogu's Blue Cookie Shake – A hyperspace swirl of creamy soft serve blended with blue sugar cookie syrup and topped with Grogu's favorite snack – blue cookies!

– A hyperspace swirl of creamy soft serve blended with blue sugar cookie syrup and topped with Grogu's favorite snack – blue cookies! Grogu's Garlic Chicken Fries – Crispy white meat Chicken Fries seasoned with parmesan and garlic, served in a Grogu-themed carton with garlic dipping sauce on the side to fuel your next adventure.

– Crispy white meat Chicken Fries seasoned with parmesan and garlic, served in a Grogu-themed carton with garlic dipping sauce on the side to fuel your next adventure. Imperial Cheddar Ranch Tots – Perfectly crispy tots stuffed with melty cheddar cheese, fluffy potatoes, & ranch seasoning, served in an Imperial-themed carton.

– Perfectly crispy tots stuffed with melty cheddar cheese, fluffy potatoes, & ranch seasoning, served in an Imperial-themed carton. Four Collectible Cups – Unlock exclusive cups with the purchase of: Bounty Bundle (a special box including all four menu items) BBQ Bounty Whopper Combo 12pc Grogu's Garlic Chicken Fry Combo

– Unlock exclusive cups with the purchase of:

"Star Wars has shaped generations of fans, and as we head into the release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, we saw an opportunity to bring that excitement straight into our restaurants," said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer of Burger King U.S. & Canada. "From themed packaging to bold, flavor-forward menu items, this is our way of celebrating an iconic new film with the iconic flame-grilled taste only Burger King can deliver."

Kids can join the adventure, too. Beginning April 28, The Mandalorian and Grogu King Jr.® Meal arrives at participating restaurants nationwide, featuring:

Choice of Hamburger or 4 pc. Nugget

Apple Sauce AND Kids' Fry Size

Choice of Milk or Apple Juice

A Mandalorian-themed toy for the next generation of galactic adventurers, available while supplies last

"Star Wars has always been about bringing generations of fans together. The Burger King 'Have It Your Way' spirit makes them the perfect brand to help fans celebrate the upcoming theatrical release of 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' because it's rooted in bringing people together through shared, memorable experiences," said Jan Coleman, Vice President of Partnerships and Promotions at The Walt Disney Studios. "Together, we're giving fans and families a fun and delicious way to connect with the excitement of the galaxy."

Guests can embark on the adventure by ordering The Mandalorian and Grogu-themed menu at BK.com, through the BK App, or at select participating U.S. restaurants.

*Pre-cooked patty weight.

ABOUT BURGER KING®

Founded in 1954, the Burger King® brand is a global quick service hamburger chain known for food quality and value and as the only place Guests can get the iconic flame-grilled Whopper® sandwich. The Burger King system operates more than 19,000 locations in more than 120 countries and U.S. territories. Nearly all Burger King® restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the official brand website at www.bk.com or the newsroom at news.bk.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

ABOUT THE MOVIE STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU

Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" opens exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026. The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White and is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

SOURCE Burger King