The crown-shaped nuggets arrive alongside a new Burger King and Crayola partnership in King Jr. Meals, featuring colorable crowns and interactive packaging

MIAMI, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting June 2, Burger King® is bringing back Crown Nuggets to restaurants nationwide for the first time since 2011, after years of Guests asking the brand to re-introduce the beloved crown-shaped, dippable snack.

Burger King® Brings Back Fan-Favorite Crown Nuggets Just in Time for Summer

And, to bring even more family fun to the summer season, Burger King is teaming up with Crayola, an iconic brand that celebrates colorful expression and hands-on play, with a Crayola-themed King Jr. Meal, available starting June 9. Each meal includes a co-branded 4-pack of Crayola crayons and a colorable crown and meal bag, turning mealtime into a hands-on creative experience designed to spark imagination long after the last bite.

"We've been committed to creating awesome experiences for the whole family and listening to our Guests, and bringing back our Crown Nuggets allows us to do both of those things," said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King US&C. "And, by partnering with Crayola, the brand known for inspiring creativity and imagination to generations of families, we've created a King Jr. Meal experience that brings more fun and interaction to mealtime for Guests of all ages."

"Crayola has always been focused on creating fun for the whole family, making this partnership with Burger King a natural fit," said Anna Roca, Head of Global Partnerships, Crayola. "Together, we're creating moments that encourage families to be engaged, get creative and make everyday mealtime experiences even more colorful."

Crown Nuggets will be available while supplies last starting June 2, and the Crayola-themed King Jr. Meal will be available while supplies last beginning June 9. Crown Nuggets are available for the $3.99 King Jr. Meal, which also comes with a side and drink. Guests can also enjoy an 8-piece order, bringing fun to mealtime for everyone.

For more information, to become a Royal Perks member or to find your nearest restaurant, please visit www.bk.com or download the BK App. Be sure to follow @BurgerKing on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok for the latest menu updates and more.

ABOUT BURGER KING®

Founded in 1954, the Burger King® brand is a global quick service hamburger chain known for food quality and value and as the only place Guests can get the iconic flame-grilled Whopper® sandwich. The Burger King system operates more than 19,000 locations in more than 120 countries and U.S. territories. Nearly all Burger King® restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the official brand website at www.bk.com or the newsroom at news.bk.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

ABOUT CRAYOLA

Crayola LLC, based in Easton, Pa., and a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Incorporated, is a global leader in creative experiences Through its innovative and vibrant portfolio of products, content and experiences, the iconic brand has unleashed imaginations and empowered colorful self-expression for more than 120 years. Crayola is committed to nurturing creativity as a lifelong journey. From sparking a child's first artistic adventure and helping parents and educators raise creatively alive children, to inspiring adults to embrace their creative spirit, the brand encourages individuals of all ages to explore, discover, celebrate and connect through the joy of making. For more information, visit www.crayola.com or join the community at www.facebook.com/crayola.

SOURCE Burger King