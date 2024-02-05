BURGER KING® TAKES "HAVE IT YOUR WAY" TO THE NEXT LEVEL, OFFERING GUESTS THE CHANCE TO WIN $1 MILLION FOR THEIR ULTIMATE WHOPPER® CREATION

Starting today, BK® is launching its first-ever Million Dollar Whopper Contest* in the U.S.

MIAMI, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all flame-grilled fanatics, culinary creators and A.I. aficionados – Burger King, the home of the flame-grilled Whopper sandwich, has a million-dollar question for you: how would you top your Whopper?

From February 5 - March 17, Burger King Guests can share their dream Whopper creation for the chance to win a $1 million grand prize. How will you top your Whopper? For more information and to enter, visit BK.com/MDW.

Starting today, Guests can let their imaginations run wild and enter the Million Dollar Whopper Contest, submitting the ingredients for their dream Whopper sandwich for a chance at a $1 million prize* and seeing their creation sold in restaurants nationwide for a limited time. The flame-grilled Whopper currently offers more than 200,000 possible customized combinations, but if you've ever wanted to top the flavorful burger with savory sensations or sweet and sour showstoppers, then your moment to shine has officially arrived.

Since its debut in 1957, the Whopper sandwich has transcended from a signature item at Burger King to a cultural icon recognized worldwide through its flame-grilled taste and inescapable jingle. Created with ¼ lb.** of flame-grilled beef and classic toppings, the Whopper has been reimagined by the Burger King culinary team throughout the years – from the Angry Whopper to the Ghost Pepper Whopper and more – but now, for the very first time, Burger King is putting the sandwich in the hands (and creativity) of its Guests.

Entering the Million Dollar Whopper Contest is as easy as 3-2-1 (million):

Burger King fans can visit BK.com/MDW or the BK App (no purchase necessary) to submit their Whopper creation now through Sunday, March 17 , using their free Royal Perks account.

, using their free account. Guests can follow the prompts to submit their Whopper sandwich concept, which can feature up to eight toppings.

After submitting their Million Dollar Whopper idea contest entry, with the power of artificial intelligence (A.I.), they will receive a preview A.I. version of their flame-grilled creation, to which they can then add a personalized A.I. generated-jingle, and a thematic background. The final image or video can then be shared across their social media platforms.

Later this year, three Whopper sandwich creations will be selected by the contest judges, and the three finalists representing the selected Whopper sandwich ideas will be invited to Burger King headquarters in Miami, where they will have the opportunity to refine their concepts before they appear on menus nationwide for a limited time later this year. Guests will then have a chance to try out the three final Whopper creations and vote on their favorite Million Dollar Whopper, with the finalist who receives the most votes taking home the $1 million prize.

"Burger King is all about Having It Your Way, and this contest is a true embodiment of that. More than 50% of Guests customize their Whopper sandwich, and now, the possibilities of what those customizations include are endless," said Pat O'Toole, Chief Marketing Officer. "And, whether or not your Whopper ends up in restaurants nationwide, we're giving Guests the opportunity to experience and share their creation using the power of A.I. technology."

The fun doesn't stop there. On Feb. 17 and 18, Burger King Guests in the Los Angeles area can visit "Million Dollar Whopper World" at the Santa Monica Pier – an immersive pop-up experience that will allow them to sample a California-inspired Whopper sandwich, or create their own Million Dollar Whopper Contest inspired sandwich, using a number of ingredients that can't be found in restaurant, snag exclusive merch and more.

