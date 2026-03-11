Burger Prices Up 14% Since 2023 While Beef Costs Surge 32%, New Datassential Analysis Shows

Restaurants are protecting one of the industry's most visible menu prices while

balancing rising costs across the rest of the menu

CHICAGO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Burger menu prices have risen in recent years, but not nearly as fast as the cost of beef. The gap highlights the pricing pressure restaurant operators are navigating and the strategic decisions required to balance traffic and profitability. Burgers are one of the most price-visible items in foodservice and often serve as a value benchmark for diners.

2026 Datassential Burger Price Index

New data from Datassential's Burger Price Index shows burger menu prices have increased approximately 14% since January 2023, while beef production costs have surged roughly 32% during the same period. Restaurants often manage pricing strategically across the menu, limiting increases on high-visibility items while balancing costs across other categories.

Over that same timeframe, federal Food Away From Home inflation rose about 13%, meaning burger prices have tracked closely with overall restaurant inflation even as beef costs have risen much more sharply. The gap highlights one of the central pricing dynamics in foodservice: burgers remain one of the most traffic-driving menu items in the industry. For many restaurant brands, the price of a burger acts as a signal to consumers about overall value.

"Operators can't simply pass every cost increase directly to the consumer," said Jim Emling, CEO of Datassential. "The data shows just how carefully restaurants are managing pricing on high-visibility items like burgers while balancing costs across the rest of the menu."

Burger Price Inflation Slows Sharply in 2025

After pronounced price increases throughout 2024, burger price growth cooled dramatically in 2025. By December 2025, burger prices were just 0.4% higher year-over-year, a slowdown compared with earlier inflation cycles. Limited-service restaurants (LSRs) increased burger prices more aggressively overall, with prices rising roughly 16% since 2023, compared to 12% at full-service restaurants (FSRs).

By the end of 2025, however, year-over-year price growth across both segments had converged to roughly 2.5%. The data highlights how operators are navigating a difficult balance: protecting prices on high-visibility menu items while managing significant volatility in underlying food costs.

Introducing the Datassential Burger Price Index

The inaugural 2026 Datassential Burger Price Index tracks burger pricing across major U.S. restaurant chains, offering operators and suppliers a new benchmark for understanding how pricing strategies are evolving across the industry. Powered by Datassential's proprietary Datassential One platform, the index analyzes core burger categories, including hamburgers, cheeseburgers, plant-based burgers, and premium burgers.

Through Datassential One, clients can:

Benchmark pricing against competitors

Analyze regional price variation

Track category-level price movement over time

Identify opportunities for strategic pricing optimization

"Understanding how pricing is moving at the item level is becoming essential for operators navigating volatile costs," said Keenan Marchesi, Ph.D. Economist at Datassential, "The Burger Price Index gives the industry a clearer benchmark for how one of its most important menu categories is evolving."

To access the full Burger Price Index report, please visit here

For media inquiries, please email: [email protected]

About Datassential

Datassential is the global authority for food and beverage intelligence, helping brands, operators, and retailers make confident decisions in a complex and fast-changing industry. Founded in 2001, the company delivers trusted food intelligence through its all-in-one platform, Datassential One, which brings together menu, consumer, and sales intelligence alongside AI-powered analysis. More than 90% of the leading foodservice and consumer packaged goods companies rely on Datassential to understand market change and stay ahead of what's next.

SOURCE Datassential