Burke & Herbert Bank Announces 2021 Bank Day Scholarship Program

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert Bank invites northern Virginia high school seniors to register for Bank Day 2021. Participating seniors can win up to $7,500 from the Virginia Bankers Association (VBA) by submitting an essay about banking, financial services, and the vital role that banks play in the community.

Bank Day is a statewide program sponsored by the VBA Education Foundation. Bank Day began when the third Tuesday in March was declared Bank Day by the Virginia General Assembly in 1991. The purpose is to provide an opportunity for high school seniors to learn about banks and their role. Due to the pandemic, Bank Day will be virtual. Students will have access to an online Bank Day resource from March 15-April 2, 2021. Registrants selecting Burke & Herbert Bank as their host will receive additional resources, including a virtual opportunity to learn from our bankers and get answers to their specific questions.

A total of $29,000 will be awarded to twelve students across the Commonwealth, to include six regional and six honorable mention winners. One of the regional ($2,500) winners will be named the statewide runner-up winner, earning an extra $3,000 and one of the regional winners will also be named the statewide winner, earning an extra $5,000 for a total scholarship of $7,500. Burke & Herbert Bank's prior Bank Day participants have done quite well. Four seniors in the last four years have won awards, including two regional winners, and one grand prize winner.

Interested students must register online by March 5th through the VBA registration link. Additional details and the link can be found at burkeandherbertbank.com. Registrants should indicate "Burke & Herbert Bank" as their "host" bank on the registration form for access to additional resources.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company, established in 1852, is the oldest bank in the Commonwealth of Virginia and the oldest continuously operating bank in the Washington DC area. The Bank offers a full range of personal and business banking products and services designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investing needs. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is headquartered in Alexandria and operates more than 20 branches in Northern Virginia.

Member FDIC

