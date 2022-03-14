Burke & Herbert Bank Announces Richmond Expansion

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert Bank is pleased to announce that the Bank's commercial banking program and geographic reach now includes the greater Richmond, Virginia market. To serve the growing business community in the state's capital and surrounding areas, the Bank has established a Richmond-based commercial banking team and plans to add a commercial banking market headquarters facility in Richmond later this year.

The Bank's new team in Richmond continues a commercial-banking focused market expansion that began last year. In 2021, the Bank expanded into the greater Fredericksburg and Loudoun County regions, establishing local commercial banking teams and offices in both markets. The offices established in Fredericksburg and Ashburn represented the Bank's first locations outside of northern Virginia where the Bank has operated for the past 169 years.

To play a lead role in the Bank's Richmond expansion, the Bank welcomed Seth Feibelman as Senior Vice President and Commercial Market Executive. Mr. Feibelman is an experienced commercial banking and lending professional with deep knowledge and experience in the greater Richmond market. For the past ten years, he has held a variety of business and commercial banking roles with increasing levels of responsibility at Wells Fargo Bank. Prior to that, he served as a Business Banking Relationship Manager for SunTrust Bank in Richmond. Mr. Feibelman is a graduate of Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia.

The Bank also recently welcomed Ray Cilimberg to the Richmond team as Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager. Mr. Cilimberg brings over thirty years of commercial banking experience to his new role. Prior to joining Burke & Herbert Bank, he held various positions at First Capital Bank, SouthState Bank, and First Citizens Bank – all in the Richmond market. Mr. Cilimberg is a graduate of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and an active JMU alum.

Mr. Feibelman and Mr. Cilimberg join Commercial Relationship Manager Arnold Blackmon in serving the greater Richmond market. Mr. Blackmon is a Vice President and member of the Bank's commercial real estate lending team, focused on working with professional real estate developers and investors across all commercial property types. Mr. Blackmon joined Burke & Herbert Bank in 2020 and has more than twenty-five years of experience in the financial services industry.

"We are excited about the expansion of our commercial banking program into Richmond and delighted to have such an experienced and talented group of commercial banking professionals on the ground in this market," stated Gregory Mellors, Senior Vice President and Director of Commercial Banking for the Bank. "Our relationship-based approach to meeting the borrowing, banking, and treasury management needs of local businesses is one that we believe the Richmond community truly will appreciate. And, we are confident that the bankers we've chosen for our Richmond team have the experience and local market knowledge required to deliver customized financing solutions as well as the attentive, high-quality service that Burke & Herbert Bank is known for to clients throughout the region," he added.

In addition to opening a market headquarters office in Richmond this year to serve as the base of operations for the commercial team, the Bank plans to open branches in the market to deliver its full suite of products and services to businesses and individual consumers in the region. Beyond traditional banking services and digital banking conveniences, the Bank offers consumer mortgages and wealth services, including a private banking program to serve high-net-worth clients.

Burke & Herbert Bank is the oldest bank in the Commonwealth of Virginia and the oldest continuously operating bank in the Washington, DC area. The Bank offers a full range of personal and business banking products and services designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investing needs. Burke & Herbert Bank is headquartered in Alexandria and operates more than 20 branches throughout northern Virginia and greater Fredericksburg.

