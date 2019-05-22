Burke & Herbert Bank Welcomes David P. Boyle as President & Chief Operating Officer

E. Hunt Burke will remain as the Bank's Chairman of the Board, overseeing the Board of Directors and representing the Bank in the community. These leadership changes are the result of succession planning and an extensive executive search process.

"We are delighted to welcome David Boyle to the Burke & Herbert Bank family," said E. Hunt Burke, Chairman of the Board. "A proven financial leader with community banking experience, David will play a critical role in ensuring Burke & Herbert Bank continues to grow and thrive for many years to come."

"Moreover, David has an appreciation for the long, storied history of our Bank and the unique and important role that we play in the local community. We are excited to have him on board," Burke added.

Mr. Boyle brings more than 30 years of banking and financial services management experience to Burke & Herbert Bank. For the past nearly seven years, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Orrstown Bank, a $2.0-billion community bank headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. Prior to this role, he served as the Chief Performance Officer at PNC Financial Services in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; President and Chief Executive Officer at the affiliate of National City Bank, headquartered in Cleveland, that served Michigan and Northwest Ohio; and Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer at Wayne Bancorp, Inc. in Wooster, Ohio.

"I am excited to join Burke & Herbert Bank and honored to have been selected to lead the Bank forward into the next decade," said Mr. Boyle. "It is clear Burke & Herbert Bank holds a special place in the local northern Virginia community and has a strong focus on serving customers, which has been key to the Bank's success. I look forward to leading this next chapter for the Bank and driving additional growth, working closely with the Burke & Herbert Bank team," he added.

"I am delighted to welcome David to the Bank and look forward to working with him closely through the remainder of the year to ensure an impeccable and effective transition," commented Mr. McSween. "I am proud of the Bank's significant success and progress achieved during the past ten years and want nothing more than to see the momentum continue. The investments we've made in our people, products, technology, operations, and customer-focused brand since 2009 have created a solid foundation for continued success. I am confident David has the skills and talents required to leverage what we've built and to lead the ongoing enhancements required to ensure the Bank continues to meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses."

Burke & Herbert Bank was founded in 1852 by John Woolfolk Burke and Arthur Herbert. Hunt Burke is the great, great grandson of one of the Bank's founding partners and represents the fifth generation of the Burke family in a leadership role at the Bank. Hunt Burke, who assumed the role of Chairman in 2010, and Scott McSween, who joined the Bank as President & Chief Operating Officer in 2009, have led the nearly 167-year old Bank for the past decade. During this time, the Bank achieved significant growth – the Bank's base of primary checking accounts more than doubled, deposits grew by more than 30%, and assets increased from $2.0 billion to $3.0 billion.

About Burke & Herbert Bank

Burke & Herbert Bank is the oldest bank in the Commonwealth of Virginia and the oldest continuously operating bank in the Washington, DC area. The Bank offers a full range of personal and business banking products and services designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investing needs. Burke & Herbert Bank is headquartered in Alexandria and operates 25 branches in northern Virginia. Member FDIC; Equal Housing Lender.

