Burkett Asset Management Enhances Client-Experience and Back Office Operations with d1g1t's Enterprise Wealth Management Platform

Multi-Family Office deploys integrated solution to optimize operational efficiencies

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - d1g1t , announced today that Burkett Asset Management Limited ("Burkett"), a Victoria-based firm managing more than $300 million in institutional and private client assets across a number of diversified strategies, has implemented its enterprise wealth management platform to streamline the wealth management lifecycle and elevate client engagement with a modern client portal and engaging native mobile apps (iOS, Android).

Powered by an institutional-grade performance and risk analytics engine, the interactive platform also enables advisors to analyze clients' portfolios in real-time.

"We are honored that Burkett, a progressive firm serving high-net-worth families, selected the d1g1t platform to digitize their front and back-office operations," said Dr. Dan Rosen, CEO and Co-founder, d1g1t. "The technology integration enables Burkett to offer a differentiated client experience enriched by high-quality data, analytics, and reporting."

Burkett is focused on delivering excellence across tax and investment management to leading business families across Canada. To support these complex portfolios, Burkett is utilizing four modules of d1g1t's enterprise wealth management platform to enhance client-experience and back-office operations, including:

Performance Reporting to shorten the process of generating hundreds of client, regulatory, and tax reports. Reducing the report generation and distribution cycle enables Burkett's operations team to refocus their time and energy on higher-value activities. The client reports designed with a modern aesthetic support Burkett's investment philosophy and allow clients to track their progress toward their financial goals.





to shorten the process of generating hundreds of client, regulatory, and tax reports. Reducing the report generation and distribution cycle enables Burkett's operations team to refocus their time and energy on higher-value activities. The client reports designed with a modern aesthetic support Burkett's investment philosophy and allow clients to track their progress toward their financial goals. Digital Client Portal and Mobile Apps to provide clients with access to their entire portfolio and investments on-demand 24/7 as well as to securely distribute client statements and reports.





to provide clients with access to their entire portfolio and investments on-demand 24/7 as well as to securely distribute client statements and reports. Portfolio Management to streamline model construction, portfolio rebalancing, and trade execution activities. The platform provides access to real-time analytics and powerful bulk trading capabilities. Trade orders are seamlessly communicated to multiple brokers and custodians.





to streamline model construction, portfolio rebalancing, and trade execution activities. The platform provides access to real-time analytics and powerful bulk trading capabilities. Trade orders are seamlessly communicated to multiple brokers and custodians. Billing to simplify the calculation of management fees. Designed to handle complex fee structures, d1g1t's powerful flexible calculation engine and the distributed architecture enable Burkett to generate fees for their entire client base in minutes. Fees generated are automatically accounted for in the portfolio management module, thus improving visibility and allowing proactive cash management.

"Our business is built on deep and trusted relationships with clients who come to us to translate the complexity of their lives into measurable value, which often requires highly technical and customized solutions," said Kevin Burkett, Partner and Portfolio Manager, Burkett Asset Management Limited. "The d1g1t wealth management platform has solved one of our biggest challenges: to deliver against challenging and large complicated mandates from clients in a way that builds trust while continuing to achieve growth in our business so we can bring this approach to more clients."

About Burkett Asset Management Limited

Burkett Asset Management is an investment management firm based in Victoria, British Columbia managing more than $300 million in institutional and private client assets across a number of diversified strategies. For more information on Burkett, visit its website burkettassetmanagement.ca

About d1g1t

d1g1t is a wealth management technology company that helps Advisors, Multi-Family Offices, RIAs, and Broker-Dealers transition to a digital business model. The firm's award-winning Enterprise Wealth Management Platform is designed to transform the patchwork of legacy systems with a single, integrated platform that drives business growth, operational efficiencies, and productivity. Much more than a reporting platform, the Institutional-grade performance and risk analytics engine embedded into an intuitive advisor workflow empowers advisors with real-time intelligence, and the fully integrated client portal and mobile app deliver a modern personalized digital client experience. Using the platform, firms can digitize the entire wealth advisory life cycle through a seamless workflow that is highly intuitive, and easy to use to manage clients, portfolios, and the business. Learn more at www.d1g1t.com.

