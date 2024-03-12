Burlington Stores Announces Its 2024 Charitable Partners

With the help of its strategic philanthropic partners, the national discount retailer continues to add value to its communities nationwide

BURLINGTON, N.J., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Burlington Stores, Inc. , a national discount retailer offering low prices every day on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home, is excited to announce its 2024 slate of national charitable partners for its customer giving efforts. In partnership with these organizations, Burlington is pleased to continue to make a local impact in their store communities nationwide.

This year, Burlington will further its partnerships with four strategic organizations, all of whom are committed to creating tangible change by empowering people to live better lives and build better futures. Together, with its customers and associates, Burlington will continue to make a difference. Organizations include:

YouthBuild USA: Partners with opportunity youth – young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 who are neither in school nor employed — as they reclaim their education, gain job skills, become leaders in their communities, and build brighter futures. Customers can donate at checkout to support the organization from April 8 – May 13.

AdoptAClassroom.org: Advances equity in education by equipping Pre-K through 12th grade classrooms at high-needs schools with the learning materials students need to build better futures. Customers can donate at checkout to support the organization from July 22 – August 26.

Delivering Good: Provides dignity and hope to those impacted by poverty and tragedy through new product donations, allowing them to live a better life. During the holiday season, for the first 50,000 customers who purchase a coat during a specific time period, a new kids coat will be donated to a local Delivering Good agency partner in the community. And as a thank you for the purchase, the customer receives 10% off their entire purchase (exact dates to be determined).

Fundación Infantil Ronald McDonald of Puerto Rico: Allows children and families to feel at home by providing the joy of a new toy and helping families to focus on a better and healthier future at a time when it's most needed. Customers can donate a new, unwrapped toy from November 18 – December 24 and receive 10% off their next purchase.

"Burlington is best known as a company that provides extraordinary value, it's at the heart of everything we do," said Michael O'Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores. "When we talk about 'value,' it goes beyond what customers find in-store—amazingly low prices on top brands and styles—and extends into the neighborhoods where we live and work, making a positive impact."

Over the past two decades, through the retailers' customer giving programs, they and their customers have donated more than $80 Million and contributed hundreds of thousands of coats and toys to various partners with local community impact. To learn more about Burlington's community giving activities, the impact it creates, and how to get involved, visit www.Burlington.com/about .

