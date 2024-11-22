Burlington Stores Celebrates Over 15 Years In Puerto Rico with $25,000 Donation to Fundación Infantil Ronald McDonald and Special Community Events

Customers are invited to experience upgraded stores, featuring top brands and great deals

BURLINGTON, N.J., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Today, Burlington Stores, Inc. , a national discount retailer offering low prices every day on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home, celebrates over 15 years of shopping and saving in Puerto Rico. With 22 locations across the island and more openings planned for 2025, Burlington remains dedicated to providing customers with exceptional deals on high-quality brands, along with the excitement of discovering something new every time they shop.

"We're incredibly proud to celebrate more than 15 years in Puerto Rico," said Michael O'Sullivan, CEO of Burlington Stores. "As we reach this milestone, we're committed to continuing to provide great value, both in our stores and in our communities. From our longstanding partnership with Fundación Infantil Ronald McDonald and the annual Burlington Toy Drive, to our newly upgraded stores, we are excited to keep making a positive impact."

$25,000 Donation to Fundación Infantil Ronald McDonald (FIRM)

To kick off its 11th annual Toy Drive, Burlington is donating $25,000 to nonprofit organization Fundación Infantil Ronald McDonald (FIRM) to support its mission of improving the well-being of children and families in Puerto Rico.

Over the past decade, Burlington customers have generously donated over 150,000 new toys, bringing joy to children who are facing hardships. Today through December 24th, customers are encouraged to donate a new, unwrapped toy at any of Burlington's locations in Puerto Rico and receive 10% off their entire purchase.

"Every year, the incredible generosity and dedication of Burlington and its customers touch our hearts and inspire us to continue our mission," said Mariela Jorge, Executive Director of Fundación Infantil Ronald McDonald. "We are profoundly grateful for Burlington's steadfast support in bringing joy and relief to children and families across Puerto Rico, especially during the holiday season."

Upgraded In-Store Shopping Experience

To enhance the customer shopping experience, Burlington has upgraded all 22 store locations to feature its reimagined layout and new store slogan, "Marcas. Rebajas. WOW!" The redesigned layout enhances the shopping experience, making it easier for customers to discover deals and savings on their favorite brands.

Exclusive Giveaways

To celebrate the 15-year milestone, Burlington invites customers to visit any of its Puerto Rico stores from November 22nd to November 24th to experience exclusive giveaways and WOW deals.

To access a Spanish version of this press release, please visit https://www.webcargo.net/l/1cooawqCxp/.

ABOUT BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2023 net sales of $9.7 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURL." The Company operated 1,057 stores as of the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2024, in 46 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company's stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats.

For more information about the Company, visit www.burlington.com.

ABOUT FUNDACIÓN INFANTIL RONALD MCDONALD

Fundación Infantil Ronald McDonald strives to be part of the solution. Families are challenged with how to stay near and support a hospitalized child, how to afford to stay together in another city while a child is undergoing treatment, or even getting hearing and vision care in vulnerable communities. We use our resources to help families during critical points in their children's lives. With a network of Ronald McDonald House Charities Chapters in 61 countries and regions around the world, we help children and their families through Ronald McDonald Houses, Ronald McDonald Family Rooms, Ronald McDonald Care Mobiles, and other programs. For more, visit www.casaronald.org.pr.

