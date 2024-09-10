Burlington Stores' Seasonal Hiring Offers 24,000+ Jobs as Unemployment Remains High

Nationwide Hiring Initiative Began September 9 for Distribution Center, Store Positions

BURLINGTON, N.J., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burlington Stores, the national off-price retailer offering low prices every day on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home, is excited to kick off their seasonal hiring efforts that began September 9. All stores and distribution centers will be conducting interviews leading up to nationwide hiring events on September 24-25 and October 29-30 and continuing through December.

This Nationwide Hiring Initiative provides an opportunity for active job seekers to join a dynamic retailer recognized year after year as a top place to work – certified through awards like Great Place to Work as an award-winning off-price retailer, Diversity Award, and more. Seasonal roles have the opportunity to turn into longer-term careers. Burlington is currently seeking to fill a range of positions, including:

Distribution Centers: 1,500 full-time seasonal warehouse associates needed for first, second and weekend shifts.

Stores: 23,000 part-time seasonal roles available, including cashier associates, retail sales associates and retail stocking associates.

Candidates can easily search and apply for positions at BurlingtonStores.jobs , where they will benefit from the assistance of "Allison", Burlington's innovative mobile-friendly, virtual recruitment assistant. Allison streamlines the hiring process by guiding candidates through every step from screening to hiring in a timely manner.

Burlington has a number of competitive benefits including:

Competitive hourly wages with flexible shifts

Associate discounts

Opportunities for internal advancement within one of the fastest-growing retailers in the industry

Employee programs and recognition events celebrating a caring and inclusive work environment

And much more!

"We're thrilled to expand our nationwide hiring efforts as we seek to bring on talented individuals who will thrive in our dynamic and award-winning culture," said Jason Wilcox, senior vice president of human resources. "We're looking for associates from all backgrounds and skill sets to join our growing team. If you're eager to advance your career in an inclusive, diverse and supportive environment, Burlington is the place for you. Our associates are the heart of our success and we're proud to foster a collaborative team that consistently delivers exceptional customer service."

Alongside the stores and distribution center hiring efforts, Burlington's corporate offices, based in Burlington, New Jersey, and with merchandising buying offices in New York City and Los Angeles, are also hiring qualified candidates for a variety of positions .

For more information about job opportunities and to apply, visit BurlingtonStores.jobs .

ABOUT BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2023 net sales of $9.7 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURL." The Company operated 1,021 stores as of the end of the first quarter of Fiscal 2024, in 46 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company's stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats. For more information about the Company, visit www.burlington.com .

