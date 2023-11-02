Burlington Stores Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Envestnet to Join S&P SmallCap 600
02 Nov, 2023, 18:09 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will replace Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Envestnet will replace Hostess Brands Inc. (NASD:TWNK) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 7. S&P 500 constituent The J. M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) is acquiring Hostess Brands in an exchange offer expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions. Envestnet is more representative of the small-cap market space.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
|
Effective Date
|
Index Name
|
Action
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
GICS Sector
|
November 7, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Burlington Stores
|
BURL
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Envestnet
|
ENV
|
Information Technology
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Envestnet
|
ENV
|
Information Technology
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Hostess Brands
|
TWNK
|
Consumer Staples
