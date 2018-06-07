Burloak Technologies to Showcase Additive Manufacturing Solutions for Flight-ready Parts at Farnborough International Airshow

Burloak Technologies, a leader in the rapidly developing additive manufacturing sector, will be located in Farnborough's Aerospace 4.0 Hall, Booth 5000 along with other innovative companies showcasing the future of the aerospace industry. The Company will highlight examples demonstrating how it can accelerate customer projects from concept, to optimized design for additive manufacturing (DFAM), to full-scale production. In addition, plans for the Company's previously announced Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence will be unveiled.

"There has never been a better time for aerospace manufacturers to embrace additive manufacturing," stated Peter Adams, Co-founder and President, Burloak Technologies. "Barriers, such as access to technology and engineering expertise may have previously limited the industry's use of this exciting new technology. At Farnborough, we'll be showing how we remove these obstacles, making it easier for customers to obtain lighter, stronger, faster 3D printed parts that meet the exacting specifications required by the aerospace industry."

Burloak Technologies provides engineering, design for additive manufacturing, materials development, high precision CNC machining, post-processing and metrology. The Company is registered to AS9100D, ISO9001 and is Canada Controlled Goods Approved.

Burloak Technologies will be co-located in its Farnborough booth with other divisions of Samuel, including Missouri Metals, a leader in custom titanium hot forming and super plastic forming of aerospace parts.

"Through its Burloak and Missouri Metals divisions, Samuel's aerospace offerings provide customers a real competitive advantage in terms of speed to market and cost savings," stated Tim Hardman, Samuel's Vice President of Aerospace. "Aerospace manufacturers are looking for ways to simplify their supply chains, increase quality and reduce risk. Our goal at the upcoming Farnborough International Airshow is to show the many ways we are able to help customers to achieve their goals."

For more details on the Company's plans at Farnborough International Airshow, visit www.burloakfia2018.com.

About Samuel

Founded in 1855, Samuel, Son & Co. is a family-owned and operated integrated network of metal manufacturing, processing and distribution divisions. With over 5,000 employees and 100+ facilities, Samuel provides seamless access to metals, industrial products and related value-added services. We leverage our industry expertise, breadth of experience and the passion of our people to help drive success for North American business – one customer at a time. For more information, visit www.samuel.com.

