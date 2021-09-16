Burn Boot Camp Announces Massive Expansion Across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burn Boot Camp, a leading national boutique fitness franchise, has announced plans to expand its Utah footprint. Following the success of its Orem gym, the company is bringing more locations to Utah, with the first of many opening in South Jordan this month. To meet the growing demand for quality, community-driven fitness in the area, more Burn Boot Camp locations are currently planned this year for Highland, Bountiful, Herriman, American Fork and Layton, with additional locations on the agenda for 2022.

The aggressive expansion is a result of the fast-growing community established by the brand's first Utah location in Orem, which opened in 2018. Now, Burn Boot Camp is opening six more gyms in quick succession, starting with a highly anticipated grand opening in South Jordan. Located at 10467 S Redwood Road, the 8,000 square foot gym will officially open its doors on Monday, September 20, running camps all day long with a special celebration open to the public starting at 7 p.m. MDT. Development is also well underway for the Highland and Herriman locations, where the grand opening celebrations are scheduled for later this fall.

The fitness franchise aims to open the other four gyms in the Beehive State by the end of 2021.

"We knew Burn Boot Camp Orem would perform well – it was the first in the state, people in the area were craving community-driven wellness – and since opening, we've received requests asking for more locations," shared Devan Kline, CEO and co-founder of Burn Boot Camp. "The moment you walk through the doors of the Orem facility, you can feel the sense of community and the positivity. Our team is making a huge impact in the lives of our members and their families, and we want to bring that to even more areas. Above all else, Burn Boot Camp is a family-led company, invested in the whole individual. It's our goal to become a household name for families across Utah."

Burn Boot Camp is much more than a gym, it's a supportive, inspiring, and motivating community focused on helping members reach their goals. The 45-minute workouts target different muscle groups throughout the week, and can be modified up or down depending on fitness level. Memberships also include access to Childwatch services, helping even the busiest of parents to prioritize their wellness, as well as Focus Meetings, which pairs members with a trainer for guidance on nutrition, performance, mindset and more.

Burn Boot Camp has helped pioneer a trend that will continue well into the future, the importance of mind and body. The consistent growth of the franchise has led to Burn Boot Camp's recent consecutive rankings in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. To become a part of the ever-growing #burnnation community, interested individuals can expect a total investment ranging from $181.8K-$447.9K with discounts available for military veterans and multi-unit signings.

Download the Burn Boot Camp app via Apple or Google Play to sign up for camp at Burn Boot Camp Orem or South Jordan, or click on any of the cities for more information: South Jordan, Bountiful, Highland, Herriman, American Fork, Layton and Orem.

For more information about Burn Boot Camp in Utah, visit: burnbootcamp.com/salt-lake-city-ut-region/

And, for access to all things Burn Boot Camp in the Utah area – fitness, motivation, wellness, company announcements – follow Burn Boot Camp and join the #burnnation on Instagram via Burn Boot Camp Utah, South Jordan, Highland, Layton and Orem.

About Burn Boot Camp

Founded in 2012 by husband wife duo Devan and Morgan Kline, Burn Boot Camp is a national fitness concept where like-minded men and women can come together, build confidence and inspire one another through fitness. The national franchise started as a female-focused boutique gym franchise with a mission and passion for empowering communities. Recently, Burn Boot Camp has cultivated a following from both men and women alike, giving an opportunity to families to work out together while taking advantage of Childwatch services that are provided exclusively to Burn Boot Camp members. Burn Boot Camp offers 45-minute circuit style workout camps through highly innovative daily programs crafted by certified personal trainers. For more information, visit burnbootcamp.com

