Olympian Missy Franklin Signs Multi-Year Partnership with Nationwide Fitness Franchise Burn Boot Camp

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burn Boot Camp, a leading boutique fitness franchise renowned for its innovative and transformative workouts, is thrilled to announce an exciting multi-year partnership with Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin as part of its Brand Champion program. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Burn Boot Camp as it continues to elevate the brand's commitment to inspire, empower, and transform the lives of women and their families across the nation.

Missy Franklin, a five-time Olympic gold medalist and world champion swimmer, is celebrated not only for her incredible athletic achievements but also for her dedication to promoting health and wellness. As part of Burn Boot Camp's Brand Champion program, Franklin will play an integral role in enhancing the brand's mission to create a supportive community that encourages physical fitness and personal growth. As a Member of Burn Boot Camp, Franklin, a mom, author, and podcaster, has been a dominant force in and out of the pool. Her ambition and dedication embody both the purpose and passion that Burn Boot Camp stands for.

"It may sound like an exaggeration to say Burn Boot Camp changed my life, but it's not," says Franklin. "As a new mom, I struggled with finding time for workouts; the stress and exhaustion were overwhelming. After one Camp, I knew it would change everything. Now, I get the hardest and most effective workouts without sacrificing sleep, thanks to the complimentary Childwatch. This has been a game-changer for my family. We've also made great new friends through Burn, and my husband loves it, too. Burn Boot Camp has become my family, pushing and encouraging me every day. I can't wait for what is to come on this journey."

Co-founder and CEO Morgan Kline expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, "This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to health and wellness and our mission to positively impact women and their families. Before becoming an official Burn Boot Camp Brand Champion, Missy was already an active Member, bringing her passion for challenge and consistency into our community. As an accomplished athlete and dedicated advocate for mental health, her experiences and insights will inspire other women to recognize their own strength, determination, and resilience, proving that with hard work and dedication, they, too, can achieve their goals and break barriers."

With 43 states and over 350 operating locations, Burn Boot Camp outlines a bright future in the fitness franchise industry. The franchise continues to differentiate itself in the fitness market, emphasizing a holistic approach to personal wellness.

Stay tuned for forthcoming initiatives and events as Burn Boot Camp continues to innovate and expand its offerings, furthering its mission to inspire, empower, and transform communities nationwide.

About Burn Boot Camp:

Founded in 2012 by husband-wife duo Devan and Morgan Kline, Burn Boot Camp is a national fitness concept that helps women and their families create healthy lifestyles by building strength and confidence. With unlimited 45-minute circuit-style Camps, complimentary Childwatch, and a unique Floating Floor to help protect joints and prevent injury, Burn Boot Camp provides hope for hundreds of thousands of people seeking a path to purpose, passion, and community in over 350 locations nationwide. Devan and Morgan recently launched a new app bringing Burn Boot Camp's transformative workouts to Burn On Demand, giving users access to all-new premium fitness, recovery, and educational content in over 14 categories. They are also the best-selling authors of the bestseller Burn: The Burn Boot Camp 5-Step Strategy for Inner and Outer Strength.

About Missy Franklin:

Missy Franklin is a five-time Olympic gold medalist and world champion swimmer. Known for her extraordinary accomplishments in the pool and her dedication to promoting health and wellness, Franklin is committed to inspiring individuals to lead active and healthy lifestyles.

