National Fitness Franchise Marks 12 Years with Expansion into New States

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking a pivotal milestone in its expansion journey, Burn Boot Camp recently announced the grand opening of its 400th gym in Burlington, Massachusetts. This event highlights a momentous period of growth as the franchise also launches into its 42nd and 43rd states with new locations in Kalispell, Montana, and Morgantown, West Virginia, bringing the total to over 565 awarded territories.

Burn Boot Camp Celebrates Major Milestone with 400th Location

The opening of Burn Boot Camp Burlington, owned by new Franchise Partners Jenny and Bernie Driscoll, marks the sixth location in the state of Massachusetts. Also joining the Burn Boot Camp family as Franchise Partners in two new states, Sandra Godley and Shawn Kimmet and Eric Hayhurst and Brittany Brandt have been awarded territories in Montana and West Virginia, respectively, reflecting the brand's growing national presence.

Morgan Kline, CEO of Burn Boot Camp, shares: "The growth of Burn Boot Camp is a testament to our relentless dedication to empowering individuals through fitness. It's an exciting milestone that underscores our commitment to reaching and impacting communities nationwide. Burn Boot Camp is not just a franchise opportunity. It is a place where women and their families can feel empowered to transform their lives and others."

With 43 states under its belt and over 350 gyms operating locations, Burn Boot Camp outlines a bright future in the fitness franchise industry. The franchise boasts a strong Average Unit Volume (AUV) as described in Item 19 of the 2024 Franchise Disclosure Document. Moreover, 10% of mature gyms averaged 567 members in 2023.

Burn Boot Camp continues to differentiate itself in the fitness market, emphasizing a holistic approach to personal wellness. Aspiring franchisees can join the thriving Burn Nation with investments starting from $249,375 to $573,679, with special incentives for military veterans and multi-unit deals.

About Burn Boot Camp

Founded in 2012 by husband-wife duo Devan and Morgan Kline, Burn Boot Camp is a national fitness concept that helps women and their families create healthy lifestyles by building strength and confidence. With unlimited 45-minute circuit-style Camps, complimentary Childwatch, and a unique Floating Floor to help protect joints and prevent injury, Burn Boot Camp provides hope for hundreds of thousands of people seeking a path to purpose, passion, and community in over 350 locations nationwide. Devan and Morgan recently launched a new app bringing Burn Boot Camp's transformative workouts to Burn On Demand, giving users access to all-new premium fitness, recovery, and educational content in over 14 categories. They are also the authors of the bestseller Burn: The Burn Boot Camp 5-Step Strategy for Inner and Outer Strength. For more information, visit https://burnbootcamp.com/ and follow Burn Boot Camp on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, LinkedIn and Podcast.

