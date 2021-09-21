Burn Boot Camp Closes Out Successful 2021 Summit - Hosts 'Build Your Own Empire Lounge' and Signs Seven Franchise Agreements On-Site

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burn Boot Camp, a leading boutique fitness franchise, celebrated its most successful and engaging Annual Summit to date. The national franchise continues to meet milestones with record breaking growth – a common theme woven into this year's keynote speeches and seminars at the brand's highly anticipated convention. Franchise partners, trainers and members of leadership turned out in record numbers for the event recently held in Charlotte.

As the brand continues to expand across the country, having recently cut its 300th ribbon and entered its 39th state, Burn Boot Camp is in the midst of executing an aggressive growth strategy – one that will help the brand break into its 40th state and close in on its goal of reaching 400 gyms open and in development by year end.

Part of this expansion plan includes awarding the franchise opportunity to successful existing franchise partners. This summer, Burn Boot Camp's annual Summit hosted a 'Build Your Own Empire Lounge' and was flooded with requests from franchise partners to expand their business. Additional franchise agreements were signed on-site to develop in Acworth, GA; Burlington, WI; Covington GA; Douglasville, GA; St. Johns, FL; Tallahassee, FL; and Zionsville, IN. Franchise partners that elected to sign for additional units at the Summit received various incentives to help them expand, providing an incredible investment opportunity for some of the brand's most talented and successful operators.

"This year's Summit was surreal – when we gather our network of hundreds of franchise partners, I'm immediately reminded of how far we've come," shared Devan Kline, Founder and CEO of Burn Boot Camp. "Just as we've created a name for ourselves by catering to the entire member – mind, body and emotional wellness – we take the same approach when we bring on franchise partners. While we have a streamlined approach, allowing them to seamlessly run their business with our SOPs, we realize that some of our franchise partners want more. Holding the 'Build Your Own Empire Lounge' is one way we're able to customize that experience and help them pursue their personal entrepreneurial dreams – whatever those may be."

Even after of one of the most challenging years the fitness industry has faced, Burn Boot Camp continues to experience incredible growth, with international expansion into Canada on the agenda along with a number of other brand initiatives before 2021 ends. And, the franchise's impressive performance hasn't gone unnoticed, as the brand made the 2021 Inc. 5000 for the second consecutive year, after debuting in 2020 at No. 410. Burn Boot Camp also appeared in the top 100 on Entrepreneur's highly sought-after Franchise 500 – the two prestigious lists track the growth of the best and most innovative brands.

To become a part of the ever-growing #burnnation community, interested individuals can expect a total investment ranging from $181.8K-$447.9K with discounts available for military veterans and multi-unit signings.

For more information about Burn Boot Camp, visit: burnbootcamp.com

About Burn Boot Camp

Founded in 2012 by husband wife duo Devan and Morgan Kline, Burn Boot Camp is a national fitness concept where like-minded men and women can come together, build confidence and inspire one another through fitness. The national franchise started as a female-focused boutique gym franchise with a mission and passion for empowering communities. Recently, Burn Boot Camp has cultivated a following from both men and women alike, giving an opportunity to families to work out together while taking advantage of Childwatch services that are provided exclusively to members. Burn Boot Camp offers 45-minute circuit style workout camps through highly innovative daily programs crafted by certified personal trainers. For more information, visit burnbootcamp.com

