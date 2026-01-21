Burn Boot Camp Ends 2025 With Double Digit Growth and Strong Franchisee Profitability while Expanding National Footprint

Fast-Growing Fitness Franchise Sees Milestone Year of Steady Development, Strong Unit Economics, and Industry Recognition

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Burn Boot Camp is closing 2025 with strong development results, continued increases in franchisee profitability, and growing recognition across the industry. As the fitness industry continues to surge and is predicted to reach $203 billion by 2030, Burn is well positioned to remain a leader in the sector.

In a landmark year for the brand, Burn Boot Camp signed 51 new agreements and opened 36 new gyms in 2025, including its debut in West Virginia. Notably, more than 60% of the agreements were with existing franchisees, demonstrating their belief in the brand and its franchise model. As Burn Boot Camp expands, nurturing a community-driven culture will remain essential – empowering a franchise network comprised of more than 80% female owners.

Franchisee profitability has been a major focus and driver behind Burn Boot Camp's success throughout the year. With same-gym sales consistently increasing over the last several years and a systemwide average EBITDA of $114,000 as reported in its 2025 FDD, the brand's franchise opportunity draws interest from both new and experienced franchise partners.

"Last year's results reflect the strength of our system and the discipline of our franchise partners," said Morgan Kline, CEO and co-founder of Burn Boot Camp. "We've built a model that prioritizes unit-level profitability, operational consistency, and a world-class member experience. When you lead with people and execute with intention, growth follows and 2025 proved that our foundation is strong and scalable."

Burn Boot Camp's success throughout the year earned significant industry recognition, including being ranked for the eighth consecutive time on the prestigious Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list, and on the Inc. 5000 for the sixth year in a row. The brand was also named on the Franchise Times Top 400 as well as Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises for Veterans and Top Franchises for 2026 lists. Additionally, the International Franchise Association awarded Burn Boot Camp with the Most Innovative Use of Technology award, in partnership with Ironside. These accolades highlight the brand's continued investment in data-driven tools and creating an experience designed to support both members and franchise partners.

In 2026, Burn Boot Camp is targeting another year of strong development and expansion, driven in part by its first-ever Proud Tour. Led by Devan Kline, the tour celebrates member accomplishments to reinforce themes of pride in results, strength, and consistency. These visits spotlight the energy and impact Burn Boot Camp has on its communities, inspiring more people to join the movement and supporting the growth of new gyms. The 2026 Proud Tour will begin in Florida and the Southeast in January, before moving west to California, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Arizona in February.

"Burn Boot Camp has always been about more than fitness. It is about building belief," said Devan Kline, Visionary and co-founder of Burn Boot Camp. "The Proud Tour celebrates what happens when people commit to themselves, show up consistently, and are supported by a powerful community. As we move into 2026, it is also an opportunity to inspire the next generation of franchise partners who want to build something meaningful while creating real impact in their communities."

The coming year will also include a renewed, strategic push to engage multi-unit, multi-brand operators in the health and wellness space. As Burn Boot Camp works toward opening 100 new gyms in 2026, the brand sees a growing opportunity to position itself as a complement to portfolios that already include salon suites, chiropractic, or massage concepts to create a well-rounded experience for members who value a holistic approach to wellness.

Prime territories are available nationwide and Burn Boot Camp is seeking driven single- and multi-unit operators ready to join a high-growth brand that empowers confident women, strengthens families, and builds deeply connected communities. As an International Franchise Association VetFran member, Burn Boot Camp offers veteran franchisees 15% off the initial franchise fee. Learn more at burnbootcampfranchise.com.

About Burn Boot Camp:

Founded in 2012 by husband-wife duo Devan and Morgan Kline, Burn Boot Camp is a US-based fitness concept that helps women and their families create healthy lifestyles by building strength and confidence. With unlimited 45-minute circuit-style Camps, complimentary Childwatch, and a unique Floating Floor to help protect joints and prevent injury, Burn Boot Camp offers hope to hundreds of thousands of people on a fitness journey and those who seek a path to business ownership with more than 620 open and awarded territories combined. The Burn Boot Camp App brings transformative workouts to Burn On Demand, providing members with access to expert fitness, recovery, and educational content across 18 categories. Devan and Morgan are also the best-selling authors of the bestseller Burn: The Burn Boot Camp 5-Step Strategy for Inner and Outer Strength.

