Burn Care Centers Market Size Is Projected to Reach $33.03 Billion By 2028 |Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global burn care centers market is anticipated to reach USD 33.03 billion by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021-2028. Rising cases of burn injuries, increasing mortality rate worldwide, and the introduction of cost-effective treatments are some of the key factors responsible for the substantial growth of the market. Improved quality care offered by standalone facilities, favorable reimbursement policies from governments, and increasing investments by public-organization for quick recovery of burn causalities are some other factors further driving growth for the burn care centers market. Increasing awareness initiatives by market players are fueling the demand for specialized care for burn patients.

Key Highlights of Burn Care Centers Market

Based on facility type , the in-hospital facilities segment dominated the market with the largest share contribution and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. The increased number of tertiary care hospitals equipped with specialized in-hospital facilities is the major contributor to this segment's growth.

, the dominated the market with the largest share contribution and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. The equipped with specialized in-hospital facilities is the major contributor to this segment's growth. In terms of application , the wound debridement treatment appeared as the fastest-growing segment. This treatment is considered the most common procedure related to burn emergency department visits. Out of the total burn cases, most of the in-patient stays are treated with wound debridement procedures .

, the appeared as the fastest-growing segment. This treatment is considered the most common procedure related to burn emergency department visits. Out of the total burn cases, are . By service type , the in-patient service segment contributed the majority of revenue share in the burn care centers market. The rising rate of hospital admissions for burn patients worldwide coupled with high costs associated with services ensue increased revenue share of this segment.

, the contributed the majority of revenue share in the burn care centers market. The worldwide coupled with high costs associated with services ensue increased revenue share of this segment. Based on the burn severity outlook , the minor burns segment accounted for the largest revenue share. Increase in cases of minor burns injuries across the globe and rising need to treat these burns early to stop them from developing into acute and chronic wounds positively influencing the segment's growth.

, the accounted for the largest revenue share. across the globe and rising need to treat these burns early to stop them from developing into acute and chronic wounds positively influencing the segment's growth. According to the World Health Organization's statistics, over 180,000 deaths per year are caused due to burning incidences. This data shows the necessity for specialized care for burn victims to reduce the rate of mortality, which in turn, creates lucrative growth opportunities for market players.

Regional Developments and Key Insights:

North America dominated the burn care centers market with its largest revenue share. Availability of well-equipped standalone centers, presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, increasing adoption of quality treatments, and favorable reimbursement schemes contribute to the regional market growth. In the Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness substantial growth, owing to increasing disposable income of consumers, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing demand for burn treatments.

Competitive Insight:

Market participants such as The MetroHealth System, Chelsea & Westminster Hospital, Pediatric Burn Care Center, University of Rochester Medical Center, Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America, National Burn Center (India), North Bristol NHS Trust, and University of Washington Regional Burn Center are some of the key players operating in the market for burn care centers. Companies in the marketplace are launching innovative therapies to address unmet medical needs in severe burn care management. For instance, in May 2019, Israel-based MediWound Ltd signed an exclusive supply agreement with Vericel Corporation to commercialize its product NexoBrid in the U.S.

Product is topically administered biologic to remove scars in people with deep and thick injuries. The product was already approved in the EU and other markets. According to the company's claims, NexoBrid is considered an excellent strategic fit to capture a larger share in the U.S market for burn care centers.

