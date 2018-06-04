Burnette takes the helm of LBMC's Risk Services practice

"I am delighted that Mark will lead LBMC's Risk Services practice forward at a time of continued growth and opportunity for our clients and for our firm," said CEO Jeff Drummonds. "This has been a tremendous year of growth for LBMC's Risk Services division largely due to Mark's commitment to not only helping our clients solve problems, but exceeding client expectations. His 18 years of experience in information security and risk services, along with his leadership within the AICPA IT assurance and information security specialty groups, is unmatched in our local marketplace."

As Shareholder- in-Charge of LBMC's Risk Services practice, Burnette will lead a nationally recognized team of cybersecurity and audit professionals located around the United States as they help clients navigate the complex maze of compliance regulations and seek to improve their security posture. This team of top-ranking cybersecurity professionals has seen a sharp increase in client needs in the areas of SOC and HITRUST as well as significant work related to the EU's General Data Privacy Regulations. There is also an increased demand to help clients with their PCI, FISMA and FedRAMP compliance needs as well as risk assessments, penetration testing, security program consulting, and cyber forensics.

"I am honored to lead this exceptional team of experts and look forward to continuing to leverage LBMC's unique capabilities to deliver relevant, practical, and actionable security insights in this ever-evolving security landscape," said Burnette.

BACKGROUND

Burnette possesses extensive experience in cybersecurity program strategy and leadership, regulatory compliance, security policies and procedures, risk assessment and management, penetration testing, and security function design, development, and staffing.

Burnette served as the President and Global Practice Leader for a national information security consulting company and held key leadership roles with two of the Big 6 accounting firms. He has been named an Information Security Executive of the Year, Information Security Magazine's "Security 7" top seven security leaders and ComputerWorld Magazine Premier 100 IT Leader. The Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) also named Burnette a Fellow for distinguished accomplishments in the field of information security, leadership, and future service to the association and profession.

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Recognized as an IT security expert by technology think‐tank Gartner, Burnette has been featured as a subject matter expert on ABC and CBS television affiliates numerous times and in print media such as CSO, Secure Enterprise, Information Security, and ComputerWorld magazines. He is a noted author and a frequent speaker to International conferences and specialty groups. For his cumulative efforts as a security leader serving his community and his State, on September 11, 2008, Burnette was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation from Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen in recognition of outstanding service in the best interests and highest traditions of the State of Tennessee.

Burnette earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Carson-Newman College, where he graduated summa cum laude and his Master of Accountancy degree from the University of Tennessee.

Thomas Lewis will now focus on the strategic oversight of LBMC's managed security services company, LBMC Information Security, as its CEO. Thomas will lead a team of experts who specialize in helping clients continuously protect their networks through around-the-clock security monitoring utilizing LBMC's proprietary monitoring platform and expert analysts.

