Burney Company President Named #3 Financial Advisor in Virginia by Barron's

Lowell Pratt, CFA, earns national recognition from his Reston, VA headquarters, where the firm has served Northern Virginia & clients nationwide for more than 50 years

RESTON, Va., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Burney Wealth Management announced today that Lowell Pratt, CFA, President of The Burney Company, has been named to Barron's Top 1500 Financial Advisors list for the 13th consecutive year, ranking #3 in Virginia for 2026. The Burney Company is headquartered in Reston, VA. Since 1974, Burney and Burney Wealth Management have provided financial planning, investment management, and tax planning to clients across the Washington, D.C., metro area, Northern Virginia, and nationwide.

Lowell Pratt CFA, Burney Company President, was named the #3 Financial Advisor in Virginia, his 13th consecutive year on the Barron's List.

The recognition comes as Burney Wealth Management continues to grow its presence in the region, serving clients throughout Washington D.C., Arlington, Alexandria, Reston, Vienna, and the communities along the Dulles corridor. The firm works with individuals and families at different stages of their financial lives: professionals managing equity compensation and concentrated stock positions, business owners planning an eventual exit, and pre-retirees seeking comprehensive retirement & tax planning. The common thread is complexity that requires coordinated planning across investments, taxes, and long-term financial planning.

"This recognition is a reflection of the clients we've had the privilege of working with here in Northern Virginia and nationwide," said Pratt. "The work we do is long-term. We've been doing it in this community for over 50 years. That consistency matters, and it's something we work hard to earn every year."

The Burney Company was ranked #4 nationally and #1 in Virginia on CNBC's 2025 FA 100 list of top financial advisory firms. The firm operates as a fee-only registered investment adviser and has held fiduciary status since its founding. The Burney Company has an affiliated tax group, Burney Tax Advisors, with in-house CPA's that work alongside the financial planning team.

Burney Wealth Management's Reston office is located at 1800 Alexander Bell Dr., Suite 510, Reston, VA 20191. More information about the firm's services and team is available at burneywealth.com.

ABOUT BURNEY WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Burney Wealth Management is a division of The Burney Company, founded in 1974 and headquartered in Reston, VA, with offices in Richmond, VA and Nashville, TN. The firm provides investment management, financial planning, and tax planning services to individuals, families, and business owners. The Burney Company was ranked #4 nationally and #1 in Virginia on CNBC's 2025 FA 100 list. Advisory services are offered through The Burney Company, an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

AWARD DISCLOSURE

CNBC's annual FA 100 ranking was published on 10/1/2025 for the year 2025. The Burney Company did not pay CNBC any compensation for being considered for the list, however, Burney Company does pay a licensing fee to use the CNBC logo in marketing materials. A link to the CNBC selection criteria can be found by going to https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/01/financial-advisor-100-methodology-2025.html. The CNBC award was given to The Burney Company, which includes portfolio managers associated with Burney Wealth Management and nine other affiliated portfolio managers.

Barron's Top 1500 ranking was published on 3/10/2026 for the year 2026. The Burney Company did not pay Barron's any compensation for being considered for the list, however, Burney Company does pay an annual fee for access to its "Digital Marketing Package" that provides Burney with an upgraded online profile. A link to Barron's selection criteria can be found by going to https://www.barrons.com. The Barron's award was presented to Burney President Lowell Pratt.

SOURCE Burney Company