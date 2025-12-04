Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) Receives 5-Star Overall Morningstar Rating™

RESTON, Va., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burney Company is proud to announce that the Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) has received an overall 5-Star Morningstar Rating™ as of September 30, 2025, coinciding with its 3rd year anniversary. This achievement represents the highest rating possible. Morningstar's rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted returns relative to similar funds. Within each Morningstar Category, the top 10% of funds receive five stars.

Burney's U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) receives a Morningstar 5-star rating.

Since its inception on October 13, 2022, BRNY has demonstrated strong performance with the fund's NAV appreciating by 25.2% compared to the S&P 500's 24.5% return over the same period. The ETF employs a systematic factor rotation strategy that adapts to market conditions by emphasizing factors that show current effectiveness.

"We're honored that BRNY received this rating from Morningstar," said Lowell Pratt, President of The Burney Company. "This overall 5-star rating validates our 50-year investment approach when applied in the ETF structure. It demonstrates that our disciplined, systematic strategy for identifying market opportunities translates effectively to the ETF wrapper, providing investors with institutional-quality portfolio management in an accessible format."

The news comes at a strategic time for The Burney Company, which recently announced the upcoming launch of its second ETF, the Burney US Equity Select ETF (BRES), scheduled for February 5, 2026. The 5-star overall rating for BRNY reinforces the firm's investment expertise as it expands its ETF offerings.

About BRNY

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF is an actively managed fund that seeks to maximize growth and outperform the broader U.S. equity market. The fund's core strategy is to rotate to the Size and Style segment of the market Burney expects to outperform while employing a quantitative model that evaluates stocks across multiple factors and adapts factor weightings based on current market effectiveness. This systematic approach has been refined over five decades of investment management experience.

About The Burney Company

Recently featured on CNBC's 2025 FA 100 list as the #4 financial advisory firm nationally and #1 in Virginia, The Burney Company was founded in 1974 and provides investment management and comprehensive financial planning services. Burney Wealth Management, a division of The Burney Company, serves individual clients, families, and business owners. The firm manages investments for institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts and ETFs.

For more information about BRNY, visit www.burneyetfs.com

BRES is new and has a limited operating history.

As of 10/31/2025, BRNY's 1-year total return was 23.9% (NAV) and 23.8% (Market Price); and return since inception was 25.2% (NAV) and 25.2% (Market Price). The Fund's inception date was 10/13/2022. As of 9/30/2025, BRNY's 1-year total return was 22.5% (NAV) and 22.5% (Market Price), and the return since inception was 25.6% (NAV) and 25.6% (Market Price).

